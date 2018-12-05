Who doesn’t love a stemless wine glass? Whether you drink wine or not, you’ll want to stock up on a few for this rustic holiday craft. And, since you can get the glasses at the dollar store, it’s inexpensive to create several of these woodland wonderland snow globes.

Supplies:

Stemless Wine Glasses

Round Wood Slices

Snow-Tex

Bottle Brush Trees

Miniature Deer

Miniature Pinecones

Plastic Knife

Wire Cutters

Use a plastic knife to spread Snow-Tex onto the round wood slice. Once the wood is covered, use the flat side of the knife to gently press onto the Snow-Tex to create a fresh snow texture.

Remove the wooden base from the bottle brush trees using wire cutters. Press a tree and deer into the snow.

Place a stemless wine glass over the tree and deer and press into the snow to create a snow globe. As the Snow-Tex dries it will act as a glue to hold the trees, deer, and glass in place.

Finish by adding a little of the Snow-Tex to the top of the snow globe and add miniature pinecones to the snow.

