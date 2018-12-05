Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

You are here: Home / Blogs / Artsy Vava / DIY Globes

DIY Globes

· by · Leave a Comment

Share/Save

Who doesn’t love a stemless wine glass? Whether you drink wine or not, you’ll want to stock up on a few for this rustic holiday craft. And, since you can get the glasses at the dollar store, it’s inexpensive to create several of these woodland wonderland snow globes.

Supplies:

  • Stemless Wine Glasses
  • Round Wood Slices
  • Snow-Tex
  • Bottle Brush Trees
  • Miniature Deer
  • Miniature Pinecones
  • Plastic Knife
  • Wire Cutters

Use a plastic knife to spread Snow-Tex onto the round wood slice. Once the wood is covered, use the flat side of the knife to gently press onto the Snow-Tex to create a fresh snow texture.

Remove the wooden base from the bottle brush trees using wire cutters. Press a tree and deer into the snow.

Place a stemless wine glass over the tree and deer and press into the snow to create a snow globe. As the Snow-Tex dries it will act as a glue to hold the trees, deer, and glass in place.

Finish by adding a little of the Snow-Tex to the top of the snow globe and add miniature pinecones to the snow.

Share/Save

Comments

comments

Speak Your Mind

More recent articles

Rainy Chastine

Beauty Gifts

2019 Gardens

Love of Trees

Goals