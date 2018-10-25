Wendy’s Banana Pudding

First, I must say that I have the very best neighborhood and neighbors ever! Hands down, the best! I often say that it is difficult to walk for exercise in my neighborhood because we inevitably want to stop and visit with all the neighbors. Our block parties are also the best! No bouncy houses, no food trucks, no organized sports, but a whole lot of fun and a whole lot of good food. We have transitioned through the years as kids grew up and moved along. Now we enjoy having the kids and their kids join us for the parties.

We celebrated our last block party on Veterans Day. We celebrated our veterans along with our neighborhood. We only had one accidental fire and two warming fires!

Wendy Brandon shared a fabulous banana pudding. She says this is the quick and easy one that you can do the night before. Always a plus when planning for the block party!





Author: Wendy Brandon Cuisine: American Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 1 11-oz. box Vanilla Wafers

5-6 ripe bananas, sliced

2 3-oz. packages instant vanilla pudding

4 cups whole milk

1 8-oz. tub Cool Whip Instructions Make the pudding per package instructions using the 4 cups of milk. Set aside. Line a glass 9 x 13 pan with vanilla wafers. Cover with ½ of the banana slices in a single layer. Cover with ½ of the vanilla pudding. Top with another layer of vanilla wafers, second half of the bananas and the second half of the pudding. Cover it with the cool whip and cover. You can refrigerate this overnight. 3.4.3177

