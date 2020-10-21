Weekend Getaway Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain, Tucson Arizona

By: Brandy Drusch

In the middle of the COVID crisis, is it still possible to find a relaxing escape from the pressure of living in pandemic times? Yes, absolutely! Less than 30 minutes from Tucson International Airport, The Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain is tucked away in the beautiful, peaceful Sonoran Desert, among majestic, otherworldly saguaro cacti with the backdrop of the imposing Tortolita Mountains. This gem of a luxury resort will provide you with that peaceful, elegant-without-being-stuffy home base for you and your family to have unique adventures and just pure relaxation, whichever is your preference when you wake up.

For some reason, waking up in the desert means waking up early and craving more than Starbucks for breakfast. Start off the day with the perfect southwestern breakfast and resort-exclusive adult beverage at Core Kitchen and Wine Bar. My go-to breakfast is chilaquiles and the on-premise, bacon-infused, vodka Bloody Mary. Be warned! More than one Bloody Mary and you can forget about exploring and spend the rest of the day relaxing by one of the pools.

At the Ritz, you are in the middle of a forest (yes, cacti can form a forest), so take the opportunity to learn more about this unique ecosystem by taking a desert Jeep tour. You can learn the names, shapes, and adaptations of multiple cacti species. These desert plants have successfully colonized a harsh environment and, in turn, provided for the amazing abundant animal species. Owls, hummingbirds, jack rabbits, coyotes, lizards, snakes, quail, javelinas, and the appropriately named and somewhat comical looking road runners can easily be spotted, reinforcing that the desert is alive, contrary to your expectations. If you are brave, and your guide is prepared, you can hold a tarantula (amazingly light and harmless) or a non-lethal (and shy) snake. Nothing like an Instagram photo showing how adventurous you are.

After pretending you are Indiana Jones, put on your bathing suit (and suntan lotion) and head down to the pools. The kids will love the three-story water slide. You will find that several trips up to the top of the slide with your children qualifies as your daily cardio workout. Do not be surprised that despite the 100+ degree temps, a slight breeze while waiting at the top of the slide may give you a slight shiver. You can thank the almost-zero percent humidity for this.

You are enjoying a respite from the challenges of living during a pandemic, so take a long lunch at Turquesa Bar and Grill. In addition to drinking lots of water (you are in the desert, after all), enjoy a bottle of Champagne or a Sonoran margarita with a watermelon pizza and Mexico City street taco.

After the sun has set behind the mountains and the gentle, late afternoon light remains, the music of a Native American flautist adds to the tranquility of the setting. The best place to enjoy the performance is Ignite Grill, while trying to decide if you want to have a great burger at Cayton’s Bistro at the golf club or short ribs at Core Kitchen. Yes, the most important decisions you make on your trip are what you are eating and where, but that is what makes it a perfect getaway!