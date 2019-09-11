The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, October 5, at the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater in Peachtree City. Nearly 1,200 people from Peachtree City and surrounding areas are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 533,000 caregivers.

Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

FACTS AND FIGURES:

5.8 Million Americans are Living With Alzheimer’s Disease.

By 2050, This Number is Projected to Rise to Nearly 14 Million.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the 6th Leading Cause of Death in the United States.

More Than 16 Million Americans Provide Unpaid Care for People with Alzheimer’s or Other Dementias.

Between 2000 and 2017 Deaths from Heart Disease Have Decreased 9% While Deaths from Alzheimer’s Have Increased 145%.

Every 65 Seconds Someone in the United States Develops the Disease.

In 2019, Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias Will Cost the Nation $290 Billion. By 2050, These Costs Could Rise as High As $1.1 Trillion.

Source: alz.org