First, I must say that I have the very best neighborhood and neighbors ever! Hands down, the best! I often say that it is difficult to walk for exercise in my neighborhood because we inevitably want to stop and visit with all the neighbors. Our block parties are also the best! No bouncy houses, no food trucks, no organized sports, but a whole lot of fun and a whole lot of good food. We have transitioned through the years as kids grew up and moved along. Now we enjoy having the kids and their kids join us for the parties.

We celebrated our last block party on Veterans Day. We celebrated our veterans along with our neighborhood. We only had one accidental fire and two warming fires!

My brilliant next door neighbor, Rhonda Jones, says I gave her this recipe. I couldn’t find it anywhere so I am giving the honor of the recipe to Rhonda, where it belongs. This recipe is for a regular sized pie pan. Rhonda usually doubles it and makes it in a 9×13 casserole dish.



Print Vidalia Sweet Onion Casserole Author: Rhonda Jones Cuisine: American Recipe type: Vegetable Ingredients 1 ½ cups finely crushed Ritz Crackers

6 Tbsp. ( ¾ stick) butter, room temperature

2 cups thinly sliced Vidalia onions

¾ cup milk (do not use non-fat)

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (about 3 oz.)

Paprika Instructions Preheat oven to 350?. Mix crackers and 4 Tbsp. butter in bowl until well blended. Press mixture on bottom and 1-inch up sides of 8 or 9-inch pie pan. Melt remaining 2 Tbsp. butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until tender, about 10 minutes. Arrange onions in cracker crust in the pie pan. Beat milk, eggs and salt in bowl until blended. Season with pepper. Pour egg mixture over onions in the crust. Sprinkle cheese over the filling. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake pie until knife inserted into center comes out clean, about 30 – 35 minutes. Serves 6. 3.4.3177

