Vidalia Onion Tart
Vidalia Onion Tart recipe was provided by the Vidalia Onion Committee and courtesy of Rachel Cooks.
Author: Rachel Cooks
Cuisine: Southern
Recipe type: Side Dish
Ingredients
- 3 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into small pieces
- 4 small Vidalia onions, cut into half-moon slices (about 5-6 cups of sliced Vidalia onions)
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 2 loosely packed cups of baby kale
- ½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
- ½ cup reduced-fat feta cheese
- 1 pie crust
Instructions
- In a sauté pan (medium-sized with high sides), fry the bacon over medium-high heat. 2. Remove bacon to a paper-towel lined plate. Reserve grease.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Reduce heat to medium and add Vidalia onions and pepper to bacon grease continue cooking, stirring frequently. Cook onions for 10-15 minutes or until softened and translucent.
- Add baby kale, bacon, and thyme. Continue to cook for 2-3 minutes or until kale is wilted. Remove from heat and stir in feta.
- Roll out pie crust to a circle about 14 inches in diameter. Place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet (you can roll it right on the parchment paper to keep things easy!).
- Place onion mixture in the middle of the pie crust, leaving a 1½-inch to 2-inch border clear around the edges. Carefully fold the edges over on top of the filling.
- Place in preheated oven and bake for 30 - 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
- Let cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes or more before serving warm.
