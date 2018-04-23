Fayette Woman

Vidalia Onion Tart

Vidalia Onion Tart recipe was provided by the Vidalia Onion Committee and courtesy of Rachel Cooks.
Author:
Cuisine: Southern
Recipe type: Side Dish
Ingredients
  • 3 slices thick-cut bacon, cut into small pieces
  • 4 small Vidalia onions, cut into half-moon slices (about 5-6 cups of sliced Vidalia onions)
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 loosely packed cups of baby kale
  • ½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • ½ cup reduced-fat feta cheese
  • 1 pie crust
Instructions
  1. In a sauté pan (medium-sized with high sides), fry the bacon over medium-high heat. 2. Remove bacon to a paper-towel lined plate. Reserve grease.
  2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
  3. Reduce heat to medium and add Vidalia onions and pepper to bacon grease continue cooking, stirring frequently. Cook onions for 10-15 minutes or until softened and translucent.
  4. Add baby kale, bacon, and thyme. Continue to cook for 2-3 minutes or until kale is wilted. Remove from heat and stir in feta.
  5. Roll out pie crust to a circle about 14 inches in diameter. Place on a parchment paper lined baking sheet (you can roll it right on the parchment paper to keep things easy!).
  6. Place onion mixture in the middle of the pie crust, leaving a 1½-inch to 2-inch border clear around the edges. Carefully fold the edges over on top of the filling.
  7. Place in preheated oven and bake for 30 - 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
  8. Let cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes or more before serving warm.

 

