Vidalia Onion Soup

Vidalia Onion Soup
Enjoy this take on French Onion Soup using the sweet Vidalia Onion grown only in Georgia.
Cuisine: Southern
Recipe type: Soup
Ingredients
  • 4 to 5 large Vidalia chopped or sliced (your preference)
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 4 cups beef broth
  • 1-1/2 cups water
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 8 slices French bread, toasted
  • ½ cup shredded Swiss cheese
Instructions
  1. Saute the onions in butter until lightly browned.
  2. Add pepper and flour.
  3. Add the broth, water and bay leaf;
  4. simmer for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  5. Discard bay leaf.
  6. Ladle into ovenproof soup bowls; top with bread and cheese.
  7. Bake at 400° for 10 minutes or until cheese is goldenbrown.

 

