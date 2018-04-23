Vidalia Onion Soup
Enjoy this take on French Onion Soup using the sweet Vidalia Onion grown only in Georgia.
Cuisine: Southern
Recipe type: Soup
Ingredients
- 4 to 5 large Vidalia chopped or sliced (your preference)
- 3 tablespoons butter
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 4 cups beef broth
- 1-1/2 cups water
- 1 bay leaf
- 8 slices French bread, toasted
- ½ cup shredded Swiss cheese
Instructions
- Saute the onions in butter until lightly browned.
- Add pepper and flour.
- Add the broth, water and bay leaf;
- simmer for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Discard bay leaf.
- Ladle into ovenproof soup bowls; top with bread and cheese.
- Bake at 400° for 10 minutes or until cheese is goldenbrown.
3.4.3177
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.