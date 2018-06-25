Here’s another great breakfast or afternoon snack for a blast of energy and nutrition. Feel free to use frozen fruit in this. Frozen fruit is best for smoothies because it adds the chill they need, plus frozen fruit is often cheaper than the same quantity of fresh fruit.
Very Berry Kefir Power Blast
Author: My Chef Nancy
Recipe type: Breakfast
Ingredients
- ½ frozen banana
- ½ cup raspberries, strawberries or blueberries, fresh or frozen
- ⅓ cup lowfat plain kefir
- 2 tsp. natural peanut butter
- 2 tsp. ground flaxseed
- 1-2 Tbsp. water (optional)
Instructions
- Place everything but the water in a blender. Process until smooth, adding water by the tablespoon as needed.
