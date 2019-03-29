Warmer weather is just around the corner and you’re probably well into your workout routine for the new year. Is hair that refuses to stay in place or stay sleek and smooth the bane of your existence right now? Do you need versatile hairstyles that will take you from morning until evening no matter what you have on the schedule? Try these looks.

Style 1 – The French Braid/Ponytail Combo

This one gives you some flexibility and it’s great if you have medium-to-long hair with shorter layers or bangs in front that you just want off your cheeks and/or forehead. It’s perfect for long days, workouts, and fun weekend looks.

Ladies with shorter hair could do a variation of this with the braids and a half-up ‘do that leaves the bottom section down (you may need additional bobby pins to hold the braids in place if they don’t reach each other in the back.

First, decide how many braids you want. You could have one on top, feeding directly back into your ponytail, or one on top and then one on each side, all feeding back to the same place.

If you just want the one braid, section off the front part of your hair from just above the arch of each brow. Using your comb, draw a line back to just behind the crown of the head, meeting at one point (to form a triangle). If you’re going for three braids, secure that first section and then draw lines down from that point to just behind the ears. Secure each of those sections, then take what’s left and put it into a low ponytail to keep it out of the way as you braid.

Create a small French braid with the top section first, then make a small ponytail where it ends (the point you created earlier when you were parting your hair). If you’re creating three braids, go ahead and repeat the same process on each side, careful not to tug the hair down as you braid. Direct the hair up as you braid so it’ll lie flat when your hair is in the final ponytail.

Braid as far down the hair as it takes to reach the point just behind the crown again. Secure each braid with a small hair elastic (this is temporary, so it doesn’t matter what the elastics look like). Take the hair elastic off of the low ponytail, lean your head back, and gather all of your hair into a high ponytail. You can use a brush on the bottom section up if you need to, but be careful not to tug on the braided hair.

Choose a larger hair elastic that matches your hair color to hold everything in place. If you’d like to add a special touch, wrap a piece of your hair from the bottom part of the ponytail around the elastic and then hold it in place with a bobby pin.

Style 2 – Faux Braided Updo

As long as your hair is at least about shoulder-length, you should be able to do this one. You’ll need a lot of small hair elastics that match your hair color.

First, create two small ponytails near the crown, one stacked on top of the other.

Split the top one into two even sections and pull the bottom ponytail up and through. Flip that one out of the way while you add a little more hair to each side of ponytail #1. Secure the two sections of ponytail #1 (with the additional hair) under ponytail #2 with another elastic.

Create a third ponytail of about the same size below the second one. Divide ponytail #2 into two sections, pull ponytail #3 up through the middle, then add a little hair to each side of ponytail #2 and secure the two sections together under ponytail #3.

Repeat this process until all your hair has created a faux Dutch braid. Secure the bottom piece, tug at the sides of the “braid” until it’s as puffy and full as you’d like, then roll the ends up and tuck them under the bottom of the “braid.” Secure them in place with bobby pins.

This style will keep hair off of your face and neck while giving you the appearance of longer hair. Updo limitations can be one of the down sides to having shorter hair, but this one defies that and lets you have fun without the need for long hair.

Braids—even faux braids—are wonderful for keeping your hair just where you want it. They’re also versatile enough to be worn every day, to the gym, and even to certain types of events. If you’re lucky, your style will stay in place from early in the morning until late at night. That means you won’t have to stress about distractions caused by stray locks of hair falling down over your face or neck when you’re working, focusing on quality time with your favorite people, or exercising.

