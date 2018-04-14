When faced with simple, casual dessert options I always go to bar cookies. Bar cookies easily spread into baking dishes, cook evenly and can be cut into any size treat you desire. Toffee Chocolate Cranberry Blondies are my favorites! Rich with a spike of dried cranberries to keep it balanced. Dried cherries and or lemon zest are a nice addition as well. This one is adapted from sweettoothsweetlife.com.

I always use parchment paper in my pans of bar cookies, which makes them easy to lift and place them on cooling racks. If you don’t have parchment paper, use greased foil.



Print Toffee Chocolate Cranberry Blondies These are my favorites! Rich with a spike of dried cranberries to keep it balanced. Dried cherries and or lemon zest are a nice addition as well. This one is adapted from sweettoothsweetlife.com. Author: Nancy Jaworski Cuisine: American Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking soda

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

1 cup packed light-brown sugar

11/2 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. pure vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1-1/2 cups Toffee Heath Bar Bits

1 cup dried cranberries

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour and baking soda; set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixer, combine the butter with both sugars; beat on medium speed until light and fluffy. Reduce speed to low; add the salt, vanilla, and eggs. Beat until well mixed, about 1 minute. Add flour mixture; mix until just combined Stir in chocolate chips and Heath Bar bits. Spray a 9x13" baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Spread cookie dough evenly in the pan. Bake cookies 30-35 minutes. They will still be soft in the center. Remove from oven, and let pan cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into desired amount of bars. 3.4.3177

