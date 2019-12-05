To All A Goodnight

Twas the night before the holidays and all through the county
Visions of sugarplums and double chocolate brownies
The winter greens are lit, vanilla candles glow
It’s the holiday season in Fayette, our beloved home
Many stockings hang by the chimney with care
In case you might have missed it, a neighbor’s stocking might be bare
Single mom holds it together, dad’s pressures leave him feeling trapped
Overwhelming stress and have-tos rob any chance of a good nap
Out on the metaphorical lawn, there can arise such clatter
Because sometimes life happens and rearranges what matters
And just like the old poem says, to the window in a flash
For the best gifts of the holidays are the ones meant to last
What’s the best thing in front of wounded souls to appear?
More precious than a sleigh led by tiny reindeer?
A bowl of compassion, served with nonjudgmental tea
A smile and a hug given unpretentiously
A phone call, a text, let them know they’re on your mind
There are no future finance charges on the act of being kind
An extra toy on your list for an unknown child with secret wishes
Cook meals for the hungry, and serve them on real dishes
Socks and blankets for the homeless on the street
Pray for someone who is cold when you’re inside adjusting heat
Remembering the grief stricken in their own pace and time
Spending a dollar, but giving charity the dime
Considering others, even people you don’t know
Because paying it forward makes the flame of love grow
Remembering first responders and the medical teams that can’t leave
They’re still on duty, holidays give no reprieve
The waitress who needs her tips, and so she works through the night
Cleaning up endless syrup, praying it will be alright
The military personnel who are thousands of miles away
And the families who are missing them and counting down the days
Someone desperately prays for a child, hoping for one next year
Someone who is having a nightly affair with a suitcase full of beer
Those who rest in hospital beds, their carols are monitor beeps
And those who stay loyal and by their side and refuse to leave or sleep
Those who battle troublesome thoughts and those who feel left out
For those who see a broken season and resent everything it is about
There are people who’ll never sense a quiet peace, or don’t believe in good tiding
Those are the people I remind us of through this heartfelt writing
Whether we gather by a menorah, or gather ‘round a tree
Some sit too close to a fire of despair, burned by their reality
In life there is no jolly old man with a velvet sack full of toys
We are the ones to bring holiday magic to all ages of girls and boys
The gift of being present is better than presents wrapped with flair
And all of us have the daily chance to be someone’s answer to prayer
Knowing that somebody cares can make it easier for someone else to cope
Helping someone feel understood can bring the hopeless hope
Being generous to the double shifters who rely on every dollar
Deciding not to put someone on blast, choosing to smile and not holler
Imagine if collective generosity lit up our community by surprise
Our tender touch of humanity would dance like a thousand fireflies
It would be the best display of any holiday light
Endless flickers of friendship and favor is no match for the darkest night
With a wink of an eye, and a twist of our head
We could lift spirits, give them nothing to dread
Then we could truly rejoice,
before the holiday season is out of sight
That we gave good to all, and so be well,
to all good night