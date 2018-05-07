Tips for Senior Fitness from Azalea Estates

Sponsored Feature

Being physically inactive is just as harmful to your health as smoking! Gives you something to think about doesn’t it?

Physical activity is one of the most important things you can do to maintain your physical and mental health as well as your quality of life. Exercise, even if it is begun later in life, can help slow the process of aging. This can help decrease the risk of chronic illnesses and disabilities, which can help you be fit, mobile and happier as you age. So while you’re thinking of reasons not to exercise,Azalea Estates challenges you to consider the following:

The more you move, the better you feel

More active older adults have the function and fitness of persons much younger

A more active individual may prolong their independence

So how and where should you begin? The activities that you choose should come from three different groups: endurance, flexibility, and strength.

Endurance activities, such as walking or swimming, will help increase your energy. Azalea Estates believes endurance activities are good for your heart, lungs, circulation and muscles.

Flexibility activities help you to move more easily so that you can accomplish the daily tasks necessary for independent living. When stretching, stretch slowly, avoid jerky movements and avoid pain.

Strength activities decrease your chances of falls, while helping you move around safely and with ease, along with helping you learn your own personal limits.

As always, speak with your doctor to find out if you have any limitations in regards to exercising and remember: you’re never too old to get moving! Micki MacCallum holds a bachelor of science in exercise physiology and has served as the director of Azalea Estates Wellness Center since 2004.

3 Great Reasons To Become Active

