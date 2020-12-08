Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle

By CJ Jordan

Whether you’ve already reached your target weight or you’re eagerly anticipating the moment that you do, understanding how to maintain a healthy status is essential. Get the basics right. Creating and maintaining a simple foundation is the key element, just 30 minutes a day, five days a week, eating more veggies, seven hours of sleep, and staying well hydrated with water each day keeps us balanced and in great shape. Set specific goals, which leads to greater success, motivation and confidence. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can give you more energy, improved mental health, and increase chances of defeating illnesses. Good health isn’t just about healthy eating and exercise — it’s also about having a positive attitude, positive self-image, and a healthy lifestyle!

Maintain a healthy lifestyle with these tips:

Start the day ready. Lay your workout clothes out by your bed. You’ll be faced with a sweat-ready outfit as soon as you wake up, so you won’t have any excuses!

Eating out. Keep a running list of your favorite healthy restaurants. Always have a backup plan. While eating at home is the best way to eat healthier and cut calories, having a go-to list ensures you to not order unhealthy takeout when life gets busy.

Prep your meals. Set aside time on the weekend to food prep to keep you on track and for accountability.

Meditation quietens your mind and calms your soul, balances anxiety, stress, weight, and brings more peace and balance to your life, or try a yoga session.

Track your progress. When you track your progress, you naturally become more accountable about the work you do.

Eat small meals. Choose several small meals over huge meals as it evens out your energy distribution. It’s also better for your stomach as it doesn’t over-stretch from digesting a huge volume of food at one time.

Maintain a healthy weight. Maintaining a healthy weight is important for overall health and can help you prevent and control many diseases and conditions.

Exercise. Movement is life, and exercising daily has been shown to bring lots of benefits to our health. Try walking, biking, hiking, or whatever your favorite sport may be.

Laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more dependably to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. Humor lightens your burdens, inspires hope, connects you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and alert. It also helps you release anger and forgive sooner.

Get regular checkups and blood tests for peace of mind and to determine and head off any problems.

Take up a hobby. Tap into your creative side, it can boost brain function!

Get outside. Exposure to nature not only makes you feel better emotionally, it contributes to your physical well being reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension, boost feelings of happiness, improves your mood and the production of stress hormones.

Love yourself! Take time to invest in yourself, self love improves your health and wellness, self care is everything!