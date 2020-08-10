The Honeycomb – Hidden Treasures for Fayette County Educators

Within the walls of the Fayette County Teacher Resource Studio, known to many educators as the Beehive, lives the Honeycomb, a dedicated space for teachers to browse myriad donated and recycled classroom supplies and learning materials.

Terry Wilson was hired to start the center in 2000 while in her fourth year as the media parapro at Fayette Middle School. After many years of working within the school system, she had earned her nickname, Queen Bee, from her coworkers at the school, so the name “Beehive” was apt. The center is available for all Fayette County educators to get help creating posters, die-cuts and other lesson aids for their classrooms (administrators use the center for school signage as well).

After running the center for several years, Terry began to receive calls from friends and teachers who were cleaning out their craft materials and wanted to donate their items to her at the center, so she created the Honeycomb—”full of goodness,” she says—as a space to gather and organize leftover scrapbooking materials, science kits, used books, and the like. She knew how much it would benefit the teachers to have a place they could share gently used materials and pick out new ones at no cost. And soon, local businesses began to donate as well—desk sets, large rolls of colored paper, envelopes, pens and pencils

Terry’s daughter is a teacher of 11 years, so she is well informed of the amount some teachers spend, of their own money, to stock their classrooms, despite the supply lists that parents fulfill at the beginning of the year. Teachers frequently tell her how much money they save by visiting the Honeycomb. “I never go to the store before I come here,” the teachers report to her.

“It’s really a great morale booster for the teachers because it makes them feel like somebody’s got their back and supports them,” Terry beams. “And I love to see the community donate what they can to help.”

Last year, Robyn England, who has also worked within the school system for many years, joined Terry to help run the center, but otherwise, much of the work is completed by the power of volunteers. Terry and Robyn, who have known each other for 30 years, are fortunate that so many retired educators regularly stop by for an hour or two to help with die-cuts and to cut out the multitude of laminated materials that are ordered every day.

Terry says that what keeps her going is simply the ability to help teachers. Her motto is that it is her job to make their jobs easier. “Teaching is a calling,” she says, “in the same way that being a doctor or pastor is a calling. And teachers need all the support of the community. Those of us who are support staff in the school system…our job should be to lift teachers up, to make them feel necessary, to make them feel appreciated. And anything that I can do to do that makes me happy, because their jobs are so important.”

Frequently Needed Items: ,Markers, Dry erase markers, Colored pencils, Crayons, Glue sticks, No. 2 pencils, Notebook paper, Ziploc bags, Popsicle sticks, Tongue depressors, Pipe cleaners, Pocket folders, Labels, Cardstock, Child scissors, Magnets, Stickers, Paintbrushes, Craft Paint

Donations can be dropped off at the Teacher Resource Center at 205 LaFayette Ave., Bldg. E, during regular business hours: Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.