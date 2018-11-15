Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy Vauna Bellury’s Sweet Potato Casserole!
Sweet Potato Casserole
Author: Vauna Bellury
Cuisine: American
Recipe type: side dish
Ingredients
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 eggs, slightly beaten
- ½ stick margarine or butter, softened
- ½ cup milk
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 3 cups fresh cooked sweet potatoes, peeled
- TOPPING:
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup flour
- 1 cup pecans, chopped or whole
- ⅔ stick butter or margarine, softened
Instructions
- Spray medium casserole dish. Combine white sugar, salt, and eggs and combine with mixer. Add ½ stick margarine, milk, and vanilla and mix. Add cooked sweet potatoes and whip. Pour into prepared baking dish.
- Combine ingredients for topping and sprinkle on top of sweet potato mixture. Bake at 350? degrees for about 35 minutes.
3.4.3177
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.