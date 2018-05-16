Students, teachers, and parents are counting down the days until the end of the school year. Plans for the summer begin long before the final bell rings. Here is a round-up of summer camps and activities for children of all ages. Many camps fill up quickly, so now is the time to sign up!

CAMP LEGACY

MINI-CAMP — July 9, 13, 9 am – noon, ages 5-7: Delight your star where they sing, dance, act and SHINE! Their raving fans will get to enjoy seeing them “wow” at a pre-show for “Hairspray.”

CAMP LEGACY — July 16-20, 9 am to 3:30 p.m., Ages 7-18. Camp like no other! Act, sing, dance, film commercials, even a talent show! Your star will shine at the final showcase and pre-show for “Hairspray.”

TROLLS CAMP — July 23-27, 9 am to noon, Ages 3-7: Sing, dance, laugh, repeat! Your little troll will adore learning songs and scenes from the hit movie “Trolls!” They will even perform this Troll’s Musical (complete with Troll wigs and glitter)!

CREATIVE LEARNING STUDIOS

CAMP ALOHA! – All things Hawaiian: games, arts, crafts, cooking, ukulele (all levels), and music. Ideal age is age 8-13. 10 am to 3 pm. (June 4-7)

CAMP FRESHMAN – The last camp for the high school graduate filled with life skills, laundry skills, money management, basic car care, self-defense basics, first aid basics, and so much more. Noon to 5 pm (June 13 or 14)

STEAM CAMP – Everything science, music, art, and technology all woven into one amazing camp for kids 2nd-5th grade. 8 am to noon (June 11-14)

Page-To-Stage: WILLY WONKA JR. educational music theater camp for campers age 8-14. In one week, we will produce a musical, make the set, make costumes and so much more! Come perform in our new theater! (June 18-22)

AROUND THE WORLD! Send your kids to Japan, China, France, Italy, Germany, Mexico and Africa in this hands-on arts, crafts, music, games, and cooking camp for all elementary ages! (June 25-28)

CAMP C.L.E.V.E.R. Coding, Learning, Escape, Video Game, Engineering, and Robotics. Tailored for elementary ages. (July 9-13)

KARAOKE STRINGS! Calling all violin, viola, cello, guitar, and ukulele players – come play the music YOU want to play at this request-only camp for 5th and higher. (July 16-19)

Page-To-Stage: SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK! educational music theater camp for campers age 8-14. In one week, we will produce a musical, make the set, make costumes, and so much more! Come perform in our new theater! (July 23-27)

TEACHER’S KID CAMP: The summer’s not over for teacher kids and we have a camp specifically for them filled with fun, games, activities, arts, crafts, music, coding, and so much more! (July 30-Aug 3)

KIDS R KIDS

#KRKGOROCKTHEWORLD

Weekly camps, all summer, ages 5-12. Kids ‘R’ Kids introduces a summer camp designed to teach your child they are an important part of the global community. With a different “world” to explore each week using STEAM strategies and hands-on activities, kids will explore all the things our world has to offer, all while sharing loads of laughter and having heaps of fun.

McINTOSH CHIEFETTES

201 Walt Banks Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269

770-460-3990 Ext. 470

July 16-19

MINI DANCE CHEERLEADING CAMPS

Register for Cheer and Dance Camp with State Champion McIntosh Chiefettes. The award-winning cheerleaders will host a mini dance camp from 9 a.m. to noon and a mini-cheerleading camp from 12:30 to 3:30 for students in pre-K through eighth grade. Contact Fayette County Community School to register.

OXFORD TRAILS ACADEMY

May 29 – Aug. 3

Junior Camp: rising kindergarten and 1st grade

Senior Camp: rising 2nd – 5th grades

Get ready for a fun-filled 10-week summer camp exploring S-T-E-A-M!

S- science (Monday)

T- technology (Tuesday)

E- engineering (Wednesday)

A- art (Thursday)

M- math (Friday)

PEACHTREE CITY SCHOOL OF DANCE

A large variety of dance camps are available this summer at Peachtree City School of Dance, including princess camp, summer ballet intensive, hip-hop, contemporary, jazz, and tap camps, dance team, and nutcracker preparation.

Princess Camp: June 11 – 15 • June 18 – 22 & June 25 – 29 • July 9 – 13

Ballet, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Tap, & Contemporary Camps: June 18-22 & July 9-13

Nutcracker Preparation Camp: June 25 – 28

Dance Team Camp: July 16 – 20

Summer Ballet Intensive: July 23 – 27

STARR’S MILL ACADEMY

Starr’s Mill Academy offers Summer Excitement Camp Program with a low counselor to camper ratio. Fun-filled activities include field trips, skating, gymnastics, arts and crafts, organized sports, water slides, bounce houses, picnics, gardening, cooking projects, movies and more! The school has a built-in sparkling clear swimming pool, designed specifically for children, with a certified lifeguard on duty at all times. Starr’s Mill Academy has been serving our community since 1999.

