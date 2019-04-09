Students, teachers and parents are counting down the days until the end of the school year. Plans for the summer begin long before the final bell rings.

Here is a round-up of camps and summer activities for children of all ages. Many camps fill up quickly so now is the time to sign up!

ALL SAINTS ANGLICAN CHURCH

149 Ebenezer Rd., Fayetteville

770-486-5374 • ptcanglican.org

July 15-19 • Ages 5 to 11

Music Camp at All Saints Anglican Chuch is an immersive, unforgettable week-long experience combining quality music instruction with Biblical truths. Each day, campers participate in a variety or activities reflecting the idea of music as worship. No music experience is necessary to participate.

CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

100 Southern Ground Parkway, Fayetteville

678-561-9602 • Campsouthernground.org

Seven week-long camps begin June 9

Growing unique gifts, healthy bodies, and good communities are the goals of summer camp at Camp Southern Ground. Campers get away from phones and screens and get into nature with new friends for new adventures. Exploring nature and spending time outdoors are some of the ways kids get a chance to learn. And delicious, healthy food is on the menu all week!

KIDS R KIDS

10 Lexington Pass , Peachtree City

770-631-3555 • krk39ga.com

Kaleidoscope 360? will spin this summer into a unique dimension of discovery, fun, and friendships. The weekly summer camp, for ages 5 to 12, turns ordinary days extraordinary with great field trips and more!

OXFORD TRAILS ACADEMY

400 Kedron Drive, Peachtree City

770-486-1448 • oxfordtrailsacademy.com

May 28 – Aug 5

AMAZING RACE – Join us as we go around the world in 55 days exploring China, Egypt, Africa, and many other countries. Camp hours are 6:30 am to 6:30 pm

Junior Camp: rising kindergarten and 1st grade;

Senior Camp: rising 2nd – 5th grades.

PEACHTREE CITY SCHOOL OF DANCE

113 Peachtree Court, Peachtree City

770-632-1544 • PTCSchoolofDance.com

ptcschoolofdance@comcast.net

A large variety of dance camps are available this summer at Peachtree City School of Dance, including Princess Camp, Technique Camp, Dance Team Camp, Summer Ballet Intensive, Competitive Dance Team and Nutcracker Preparation.

PRINCESS CAMP Ages 3 to 9, 9 to 11 a.m. June 10 – 14, June 17 – 21, June 24 – 28, July 8 – 12

TECHNIQUE CAMPS Ages 6 and up June 17-21, July 8-12

SUMMER BALLET INTENSIVE July 15 – 19

COMPETITIVE DANCE TEAM WORKSHOP July 22-26

NUTCRACKER PREPARATION CAMP June 24 – 28

SQUIRREL HOLLOW CAMP

Held on the campus of The Bedford School

5665 Milam Rd, Fairburn

770-774-8001 • thebedfordschool.org

Tutoring in reading, math, and writing skills for students who need an academic boost this summer. Afternoon recreational activities.

Session 1 – June 17-28

Session 2 – July 1-12

STONE BRIDGE EARLY LEARNING CENTER

Stonebridgeelc.com

Newnan Crossing, 243 Summerlin Blvd., Newnan

770-253-8104

Bailey Station,106 Bailey Station Circle, Sharpsburg

770-304-8857

May 28 – Aug 2

Fun filled 10-week summer camp exploring S-T-E-A-M

Monday S for Science;

Tuesday T for Technology;

Wednesday E for Engineering

Thursday A for Art;

Friday M for Math

Pre-K Campers: 5 years, Junior Campers: K-2nd grade

Senior Campers: 3rd – 5th grades

WINDY OAKS FARM

263 Ebenezer Rd., Fayetteville

770-827-4246 • windyoaksfarm.com

June 17-21 & July 15-19

Camps are 5 days. Arts, crafts and lots of fun learning horse care skills; grooming, bathing, and tacking their horse.

