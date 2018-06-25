Perfect for summer parties. “Can you bring an appetizer?” Yes, you can! A beautiful, healthy and amazing combination of flavors and textures. Balsamic glaze is available in the grocery store, but it is not nearly as delicious as Branch & Vine Mission Fig Balsamic, reduced by a little over half.





Print Strawberry Brie Bites Author: My Chef Nancy Ingredients 12 small fresh strawberries, hulled

12 fresh basil leaves

3 oz. brie cheese, cut into 12 small pieces (about ½-by-1 inch)

⅔ cup balsamic vinegar or 2 Tbsp. balsamic glaze

Make balsamic glaze: In a small pan, add the ⅔ cup of vinegar and bring to a simmer. At a fast simmer, let it reduce to about ¼ cup. Take off the heat and let cool. Thread a strawberry, basil leaf and piece of cheese onto 12 toothpicks. Drizzle with balsamic glaze before serving.

