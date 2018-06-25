Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Strawberry Brie Bites

Perfect for summer parties. “Can you bring an appetizer?” Yes, you can! A beautiful, healthy and amazing combination of flavors and textures. Balsamic glaze is available in the grocery store, but it is not nearly as delicious as Branch & Vine Mission Fig Balsamic, reduced by a little over half.

 

Strawberry Brie Bites
Author:
Ingredients
  • 12 small fresh strawberries, hulled
  • 12 fresh basil leaves
  • 3 oz. brie cheese, cut into 12 small pieces (about ½-by-1 inch)
  • ⅔ cup balsamic vinegar or 2 Tbsp. balsamic glaze
  • (I used Branch & Vine Mission Fig Balsamic Vinegar)
Instructions
  1. Make balsamic glaze:
  2. In a small pan, add the ⅔ cup of vinegar and bring to a simmer. At a fast simmer, let it reduce to about ¼ cup. Take off the heat and let cool.
  3. Thread a strawberry, basil leaf and piece of cheese onto 12 toothpicks. Drizzle with balsamic glaze before serving.

