Spaghetti and Roast Tomato Sauce

Don't Pass Up the PASTA!

Pasta has gotten a very bad name lately. It normally is high in carbs and light on nutrition, but it is just so satisfying

This is a real favorite at my home. I buy a lot of grape tomatoes and sometimes they start to wrinkle up before we consume them. This is a perfect time for making this sauce. It really enhances the tomato flavor of grape tomatoes even in the dead of winter!

Here are some healthy versions of pasta dishes. Lots of new pastas on the market have increased protein, fiber, whole grains and some even made out of lentils and chickpeas!

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Lasagna Revisited

Mexican Pasta Salad

I find that I can use half the pasta in a dish and double up on the veggies. A spiralizer really helps in shredding veggies for pasta dishes.

Find other pasta recipes you won’t want to pass up:



