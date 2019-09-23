Spaghetti and Roast Tomato Sauce

Don't Pass Up the PASTA!
Pasta has gotten a very bad name lately. It normally is high in carbs and light on nutrition, but it is just so satisfying
This is a real favorite at my home. I buy a lot of grape tomatoes and sometimes they start to wrinkle up before we consume them. This is a perfect time for making this sauce. It really enhances the tomato flavor of grape tomatoes even in the dead of winter!
Here are some healthy versions of pasta dishes. Lots of new pastas on the market have increased protein, fiber, whole grains and some even made out of lentils and chickpeas!
I find that I can use half the pasta in a dish and double up on the veggies. A spiralizer really helps in shredding veggies for pasta dishes.
Find other pasta recipes you won’t want to pass up:
- 4 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti (1 ounce per person)
- 2 zucchinis, spiralized
- 3 cups grape tomatoes
- 1 half large onion, thinly wedged
- 6 garlic cloves
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil (I use Branch & Vine Basil)
- Salt and pepper
- ½ cup shredded parmesan (optional)
- ½ cup sliced fresh basil leaves
- Preheat oven to 375.
- On a foil-lined sheet pan, combine tomatoes, onions, and garlic. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss to coat. Place in preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes or until sauce is softened and browning.
- In the meantime, bring a full pot of salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti per package instructions. Immediately before you drain the pasta, stir in the zucchini ribbons. Stir and drain. Toss pasta/zucchini with the roast sauce. Season with salt and pepper per taste. Top with cheese and basil