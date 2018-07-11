Whenever I think of a Mexican meal, I think of heavy and greasy food. Delicious, but heavy. Spending time in tropical Mexico quickly teaches you that there are lots of lighter options for the hot climates.

Print SHRIMP CEVICHE Ceviche is George’s favorite dish in Mexico. He eats it at least once a day. This is a my version which includes jicama. If you can’t find jicama feel free to use cucumber. Ingredients 2 quarts water

¼ cup sea salt

1 lb. raw shrimp (21-25 per pound), peeled and deveined

Juice of 6 Limes (about ½- 2/3 cup FRESH lime juice)

Juice of 2 oranges (about ⅓ cup)

1 cup diced jicama, or fresh cucumber

½ cup finely chopped red onion

2 medium tomatoes, diced

1 finely chopped jalapeno, seeded and membranes removed

1 avocado, cut into ½ inch pieces

2 Tbsp. roughly chopped cilantro leaves

2 Tbsp. olive oil

¼ tsp. salt Instructions Bring water and salt to a full boil. Add shrimp and turn off heat. Cover and let sit for 5 minutes. Remove shrimp with slotted spoon to cutting board. Cut up shrimp into 1-inch pieces and place in nonreactive bowl. Add lime and orange juices. Stir in cucumber, onions and jalapeno. Refrigerate for 1 hour. Stir in tomatoes, avocado, chopped cilantro, oil and salt into the shrimp mixture. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Serve. 3.4.3177

