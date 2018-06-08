Shelby Hullinger, who both works and lives in Fayette, is a great example of young folks who choose to stay local after high school. Shelby graduated from Sandy Creek, landed a position with a retirement community a year later, and was promoted after just 18 months. At 21 years old, she became the admissions director at Southland Health and Rehabilitation and, in 2016, she received the organization’s Champion Award.

In addition to working and living in Fayette, Shelby is involved in community events with the Fayette Chamber, is actively involved in the Fayette Young Professionals Group, and is a member of the Alzheimer’s Association. She also works with Senior Niche to help educate the local senior community about transitions in care, home-based services, complex care, and more.

“Be the change you wish to see. Helping one person might not change the whole world, but it could change the whole world for one person.”

Shelby enjoys spending time with her family (including workouts with her mom) and her two dogs. She also likes to go the range and to go zip-lining, as well as “anything adventurous.” She plans to continue her formal education in healthcare and to take advantage of professional development opportunities through her employer and the Georgia Healthcare Association. Her professional goal is to be the leading resource in the health and retirement community.

