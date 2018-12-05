For three years, from 2003 to 2005, Fayette Woman hosted a tea party and cookie exchange and baking contest at the Fayette County Library. Silver spoons, china tea cups, white gloves, hats… we had it all, and it was as tasty as it was fun!

This month we’re looking back at these delicious days and sharing some of the winning / favorite entries.

Enjoy!



Print Scottish Shortbread Gloria Downing's 2004 best of show cookie Author: Gloria Downing Cuisine: Holiday Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 5 cups flour, measured after sifting

1 cup sugar

4 sticks butter, cold (no substitutes) Instructions Put flour and sugar in large bowl. Cut or grate butter and mix with flour and sugar with fingers. Mix until resembles bread crumbs. Pat evenly in a 10” x 15” baking sheet with sides. Bake in 350? oven for 25 to 30 minutes, just until light brown. Remove from oven and sprinkle with sugar. Cut into 2” squares while still hot and soft. Allow to cool completely in pan. Store in airtight container 3.4.3177

