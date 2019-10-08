Roast Tomato Basil Soup

Meatless Monday has been around for a while and we are embracing the need to reduce meats in our diet. Now we are challenged with the next step. Our doctors are saying more plant based foods are best.
Roasted Tomato Basil Soup: When you can find delightful fresh, local tomatoes this is amazing. If you can just find good Campari or grape tomatoes, this is a great way to coax some extra flavor from them.
Here are some more easy and tasty ways to add more plant based power!
- 1 ½ to 2 pounds of assorted tomatoes
- (grape, cherry, plum, heirloom, whatever is in season)
- 6 garlic cloves
- ½ large onion, sliced
- 2 Tbsp. Olive Oil (I used Branch & Vine Basil)
- Salt
- Pepper
- 2 cups vegetable stock (broth)
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves
- Preheat oven to 400?. Place tomatoes, sliced if large, garlic cloves and sliced onion on a foil lined sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil. Generously salt and pepper veggies. Toss. Roast for 20 minutes.
- Place roast vegetables in blender. Add vegetable stock and process until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning. Add basil and pulse until the basil is just coarsely chopped. If the soup is not warm enough, warm in a pan or microwave. Freezes well.