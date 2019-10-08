Roast Tomato Basil Soup

Meatless Monday has been around for a while and we are embracing the need to reduce meats in our diet. Now we are challenged with the next step. Our doctors are saying more plant based foods are best.

Roasted Tomato Basil Soup: When you can find delightful fresh, local tomatoes this is amazing. If you can just find good Campari or grape tomatoes, this is a great way to coax some extra flavor from them.

Here are some more easy and tasty ways to add more plant based power!

No Cook Black Bean Salad

Braised Rosemary White Beans

Eggplant, Tomato and Chickpea Stew

Plant Powered Chili “Cheese” Dip



