Real Estate The Future of Commercial Space in Fayette County

Emily Winkle, associate at commercial realty company Pace Lynch, was born and raised in Fayetteville and has watched the landscape of Fayette County change drastically over the years. And there is much more change to come, she says.

“People are trying to get out of their cars as much as possible,” Emily explains. “And they’re looking for more experiential dining—places they can go have dinner and then walk to a couple shops before going home.”

Fayette County as a whole is moving in the direction of live-work-play communities where commercial, retail and recreational spaces are built alongside homes—neighborhoods that are walkable from home to work to shopping and leisure. Communities like this are necessary, Emily says, to draw new and diverse talent to Fayette, which will in turn draw the businesses who employ the talent. Pinewood Forest is a prime example. In the space of a few square miles, there are homes, the Piedmont Wellness Center, dining and retail, as well as generous outdoor areas coexisting seamlessly. Pace Lynch is responsible for leasing the commercial space at Pinewood Forest and has developed the Piedmont Wellness Center and office space TwoTen.

Fayetteville, in particular, has large amounts of developable land remaining to accommodate new potential corporate headquarters, data centers, etc. There is also much room for potential mixed use developments that provide affordable housing to suit the workforce the companies will bring in.

Many businesses, she says, want to have a smaller footprint and are shying away from renting space in large strip malls in favor of places like Pinewood Forest. For larger centers (for example: the empty Kmart area at Crosstown) to be successful, Emily believes there needs to be complete redevelopment.

“Someone with vision needs to come in and create something totally new out of what used to be—a brewery perhaps…with an outdoor beer garden and food truck court. A housing and office component would also be ideal so that you are creating the coveted live-work-play community that people are looking for in today’s world.”

She adds, “On the retail side, I’m seeing people who are confident that things are going to get back to normal, and they’re ready to move forward and get their businesses open. They feel hopeful and optimistic about the future.”

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced several companies to stall, Emily is currently representing several commercial clients who are looking for retail space. “It is a positive sign,” she says, “because retail, through all of this, has taken a major hit.”

Emily, one of nine on the Pace Lynch team, loves going to work each day to work with her team and help her clients. The people are the reason she does what she does, she says. “It’s not just the people that I work with but my clients as well. Because ultimately, you’re helping someone with a huge decision. Whether you’re the president of a company or you own your own small business, where you choose to do that business is everything. It affects who you can hire; it affects who your customers are going to be; it affects how easily your day goes…whether you have to drive an hour to get there or five minutes.”

“It is so satisfying to help someone find the right space or, when it’s time to move on, to help them divest their asset,” says Emily. “I focus on being intentional in a process that ultimately delivers the optimal real estate solution for my clients—and at the end of the day, that is very satisfying. My job is evolving and changing every day. There’s always an opportunity to learn something new.”