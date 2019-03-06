A dozen or so stylish ladies and gentlemen will be a part of the first ever Re-style Runway Spring Fashion Show at Clothes Less Traveled Thursday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the store. A dozen or so stylish ladies and gentlemen will be a part of the first ever Re-style Runway Spring Fashion Show at Clothes Less Traveled Thursday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the store.

Models will be on the red carpet in perfect-for-spring ensembles put together from the amazing donations the store receives daily. Attendees will learn to put together great ensembles and accessorize outfit. Discover how to look great for less while supporting local nonprofits at the same time!

Although today Clothes Less Traveled resells gently used items from clothing to housewares to toys to furniture and more, clothing is how it all started and still accounts for the majority of sales and donations.

“We’re so excited about this event,” Felicia Brown-White, store manager, says. “We receive beautiful garments, often new with tags still on, every day. Our clothing processing supervisor, Michelle Wright, and her team ‘ooo’ and ‘ahh’ all day while sorting through the amazing donations that come to us. The opportunity to show off the quality and good taste of our donors is generating so much buzz around the store.”

Emcees of the fashion show will include Michelle Wright, Clothes Less Traveled Clothing Processing Supervisor, and Diane Morris, stylist and founder of BrandtasticYou.

The public is invited to attend. Admission is free and the store is open for your shopping convenience on Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. Clothes Less Traveled is located at 459 Hwy. 74S, Peachtree City, next to Gil-Roy’s.

If you’re unable to attend the event at the store, you can watch it LIVE or replayed on Facebook at @mycitizen, @fayettewoman, or @clotheslesstraveled.

The event is sponsored by Eaton, Panasonic, and Fayette Woman.

About Clothes Less Traveled

Clothes Less Traveled Thrift Shop is a not-for-profit thrift store serving the needs of south Atlanta. Gently used clothing and household items are available at reasonable prices.

