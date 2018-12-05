We featured Fayette photographer Rainy Chastine on the cover of Fayette Woman in November 2007. Owner of Images by Rainy, a well-known studio in Fayetteville, she was also the cover photographer for Fayette Woman for several years.

It was our pleasure to share her journey as a photographer, which began when her father gave her a Brownie camera nearly 50 years ago. She began her photographic career in Fayette in a converted garage at her home and cleaned homes and rolled newspapers to raise the funds to open her studio near the square in Fayetteville. Rainy resolved that if she ever made enough for herself as a photographer she would give to others.

“These days my life’s work is shooting in Africa with the White Coat Brigade. My images help recruit more doctors for the cause. I have gone on several trips and will continue along with my world travel. I’m proud of that!” – Rainy Chastine.

She has photographed thousands of men, women, and children over the years, including the late Sam Walton, founder of Wal-Mart, and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in services to community charities, churches, schools, and the United Way.

These days she’s working at home again and travelling around the world, always with a camera in hand.

Rainy and her husband, Todd, are parents of three children, two sons, Gray and Colton, and a daughter, Summer, whom they adopted from Russia when she was three years old. The boys are in college now and teenaged Summer continues to fill their home with joy. The Chastines also fostered several children before adopting Summer.

Thanks, Rainy, for sharing this heartwarming story with us and for generously sharing your heart with our community and the world.

