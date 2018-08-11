Q&A With The Sellers Law Firm About Divorce

Sponsored Feature

Going through a divorce involves the most intimate details of your life, ranging from your children, your finances, and your personal relationship. At a time when you may feel most vulnerable or pressured, you need an attorney you trust to handle the aspects of your divorce, ranging from property division, custody and visitation arrangements, child support, alimony, debt division, and every other facet of the divorce process.

Jody Sellers, the owner of The Sellers Law Firm, is an experienced trial attorney in family law and other areas. An honor graduate of Mercer University, Jody has built a reputation for aggressive and strategic representation for his clients, while bringing compassion and understanding to each and every client’s case.

Whether you’re considering going through the divorce process or whether you’ve been served with a divorce action and you do not know where to turn, give Jody a call and let him guide you. Regardless of the situation, you find yourself in, the Sellers Law Firm is here for you.

I AM CONSIDERING SEEKING A DIVORCE. WHAT IS THE FIRST THING I SHOULD DO?

Speak with an attorney. Some people might be intimidated by this because they believe talking to an attorney signifies that they are moving forward with a divorce. In reality, speaking with an attorney at times can be the best way to find out whether you are truly wanting to move forward. When a client comes into my office for the first time, I do not expect to be hired that day. My office offers free consultations for your first visit because our first meeting needs to be about getting to know each other, figuring out what your concerns or questions are, and then deciding how best to address your specific situation. Attorneys are often called “counselors” because we provide both legal advice and, at times, life advice.

WILL I HAVE CUSTODY OF MY CHILDREN?

The general answer is “yes,” you will get some type of custody of your children. What type, however, varies from case to case. There are two types of custody—physical custody (how much actual physical time/ visitation you have with your children) and legal custody (who is making life decisions for your children, such as medical decisions, school decisions, religious upbringing decisions, and extracurricular decisions). The law puts both parents on equal footing when it comes to physical and legal custody; ultimately, the judge (or the parties if an agreement is reached) will decide the custody decision. Most judges will designate one party as the primary physical custodian (one parent having a majority of the visitation during the weeks/school year), and designate both parents as joint legal custodians (sharing equally in making decisions for their children),

WHAT SHOULD I EXPECT TO PAY MY ATTORNEY?

Attorney’s fees can vary, but you can expect initial costs ranging anywhere from $3,000 to $10,000, depending on the work involved. Cases with parties owning significant assets (multiple properties, high-value retirement accounts, etc.) will generally cost more due to the time and work involved, than a case that only involves a house underwater and a car. Although in a divorce the court can order one party to pay the fees of the other, you should always be prepared to pay your attorney’s fees upfront. I always tell my clients that expecting your attorney’s fees to be paid back to you should not be your sole focus. It’s a plus if it happens, but that should never be your focus in a divorce.

