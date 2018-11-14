Just in time for your menu planning, a few Fayette Women and friends have shared some of their favorite holiday recipes. These year-after-year tested family recipes may become favorites at your home too. Enjoy! Pumpkin Streusel Parfait or Trifle is a favorite from Joyce Beverly

“I have made this as parfaits and as a trifle. It’s an easy dish that is as delicious as it is beautiful. No sweat. All raves! Yay!” says Joyce. This recipe is adapted from Publix Aprons recipe.



Print Pumpkin Streusel Parfait or Trifle Adapted from Publix Aprons recipe. Author: Joyce Beverly Cuisine: Dessert Recipe type: American Ingredients 2 cups heavy whipping cream

4 Tbsp. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1½ cups vanilla wafer

(or seasonal sandwich cookies), coarsely crushed

1 cup sweet roasted pecans

1 (15-oz) can pumpkin puree

½ cup low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt

¾ cup caramel sauce (or syrup) Instructions Prepare whip cream: whip cream, sugar and vanilla in with chilled whisk in chilled metal bowl until cream reaches stiff peaks. Chill for at least one hour. (Half these ingredients if preparing parfaits, or use the extra whipped cream for another dish!) Crush cookies and chop pecans. Combine pumpkin and yogurt until smooth; gently stir in 1 and ½ cups whipped cream. Place about ¼ cup pumpkin mixture in each of six parfait glasses. Top with 1 tablespoon caramel sauce, 2 tablespoons cookie crumbles, and 1 tablespoon pecans; then repeat layers. Top each parfait with a dollop of whipped cream and remaining pecans; serve. Alternatively, layer pumpkin, sauce, cookies and pecans, and whipped cream in a trifle dish. Top with a layer of whipped cream and garnish with roasted pecan halves. 3.4.3177

