Fayette Senior Services’ (FSS) annual Meals On Wheels Project Love campaign is underway and FSS is challenging the citizens and businesses of our community to make a difference this holiday season by donating to this great cause.

Each year, FSS, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, takes initiative to raise awareness and funds to help combat hunger for seniors in need. This fundraiser is critical in providing holiday and weekend meals throughout the year to homebound seniors in our community that are not covered by the general funding FSS receives annually for the MOW program.

As little as $5 can provide a meal to feed a senior.

For as little as $5, one meal can be provided to feed a senior.There is no limit to the number of meals that can be purchased and general donations are welcomed. For every five dollars we all fall short of our goal of $30,000, one less holiday meal will be delivered to a senior in need.

Donation forms and additional information can be found at www.fayss.org and at a Fayette Senior Services’ location, 4 Center Drive in Fayetteville or 203 McIntosh Trail in Peachtree City. All donations are tax deductible. Our campaign has already been kick started with a generous in-kind donation of nearly $600 from M&R Print Solutions, covering over 120 meals!

With support from both residents and the business community, hundreds of seniors will experience the love our community offers as well as the comfort and joy of having a nutritious meal during the holidays.

It’s hard to imagine that so many seniors in Fayette County are not only going hungry simply because they have difficulty preparing a meal, but also do not have any type of holiday meal that many of us take for granted. Not only does each visit assures the well-being of the Meals On Wheels recipient, but also provides social contact so they can continue to live independently in the comfort of their own home.

Many of our clients often share the impact it has on their lives and their gratitude for the service!

“It is more than just a meal, it makes those getting them feel loved and like we mean something to the community.” – Norma Willoughby

“I look forward to receiving Meals On Wheels every day, not only for the meals, but also for the companionship it provides for me,” Norma Willoughby, MOW recipient, says. “It is more than just a meal, it makes those getting them feel loved and like we mean something to the community. I was provided the opportunity to have a tasty and healthy meal and the drivers who deliver the meals have become some of my closest friends. Without MOW, I would be eating frozen meals and have little contact with others. Meals On Wheels is my whole day!”

Help make a difference in the lives of seniors by providing the gift of meals this holiday season. It’s more than a holiday meal, together we can end senior hunger!

Contact Natalie Hynson, Meals On Wheels Coordinator, at 770-461-0813 to learn more about Meals On Wheels or if you have an interest in becoming a Meals On Wheels volunteer. Fayette Senior Services is a proud member of Meals On Wheels America.

For 40 years, Fayette Senior Services, Inc. (FSS), a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has been making a meaningful difference in the emotional, social, and physical well-being of older adults. For more information on Fayette Senior Services, visit www.fayss.org or call 770-461-0813.

Join in Meals on Wheels: Project Love. Help make a difference in the lives of seniors by providing the gift of meals this holiday season. It’s more than a holiday meal, together we can end senior hunger! Send your donation via Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/meals-on-wheels-project-love

Comments

comments