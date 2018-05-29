Printing your photos

The majority of us might not have an expensive Nikon or Canon camera, but we have our smart phones. The cameras found on our devices are getting better and better allowing smart phone photos to be printed into works of art with just a little care and thought. So get those great photos off the phone and on your walls. Here is a tutorial to get you started.

RESOLUTION:

Let’s get the talk about resolution and pixels out of the way. This can get really confusing. To simplify it, pixels are a basic measuring unit in computer imagery. The pixels, individual squares of color, collectively create images that one can see on a digital screen display- like your phone screen. Resolution refers to the number of pixels per inch in an image. The higher the resolution the sharper the detail and the larger an image you can print. I know professionals are shaking their heads at this simplistic definition and I will admit there is so much more to this, but it can really bogg down the hobbiest and take all the fun out. So, today, let’s just take this simple definition and say you need good resolution.

Most of today’s smartphone cameras are capable of providing good resolution and the majority of the printing companies will let you know if the resolution isn’t good enough for the size print you are requesting. Where you need to take caution is with the photo applications. Many of the apps and filters downsize the resolution when saving your photo because it speeds up the processing time. This is fine if your photo is staying on a social media platform, but it isn’t always ok if you want to print the photo. If you want to use an app, go into its settings and make sure full resolution is turned on. Always, when given an option, use the highest resolution to save or download a good photo.

TAKING THE PICTURE:

When taking pictures, my preference is to use the camera on my phone as opposed to the camera in the app. I then pull the photo from my library into an app for editing and sharing. So in other words, I pull from my camera photo library to make an Instagram post rather than using the camera in Instagram. This leaves a full resolution version of the picture in my library to edit and print later as opposed to trying to print a lower resolution filtered image from Instagram.

Another resolution killer can be the digital zoom built into the camera. Digital zooms aren’t necessarily zooming like a full DSLR lens would do. They are simply magnifying the image already stored in the camera. You are much better off cropping an image than zooming in. However, remember that once you crop a photo and save it, you can’t go back and enlarge it again without loosing detail. So, if you have a photo you really love, but you want to play with it in editing, consider making a copy or back up the original to your computer first.

Don’t forget to clean your camera lens. The lenses are remarkably tough but the everyday grime from your pockets and purses can mess up a great picture. Occasionally use a cleaning cloth and lense cleaner to wipe off your camera.

EDITING:

You can download the photos to your computer and edit in Lightroom, Photoshop, I-photo, Picasa, Google photos or what ever full program you have access to. But, it can also be done on your phone using the camera editing functions or an app that offers editing without filters. These include Snapseed, Photoshop Express, VSCO and photoFX. You don’t need all of these. Practice with them and find the one that you are most comfortable using and stick with it. Remember though, save in the highest resolution they offer and don’t count on that being the default option.

Look for photos that have a good basic composition and are in focus to edit. Always remember when editing that less is more. Don’t over think it. Each picture is a unique work of art. There is never a set number for any of these adjustments. I usually push the sliders back and forth making adjustments until I like the way the photo looks.

Have fun with it. It is your artistic creation.

Here are my steps for editing on my phone:

Straighten the horizon line. The picture will look more composed and the focus will be put on the subject and not the horizon. Of course there are times when an odd angle may be part of your artistic expression, but nothing throws off a good picture faster than a sloping horizon. Crop your picture. Cropping can change everything. Decide what the focus of your image needs to be, pull it forward and cut out the distractions. If your photo is too dark or bright, adjust the exposure (this is often called ”light” or “brightness” in some programs.) A little adjustment goes a long way. If you under or over expose you will lose the details in the picture. Adjust the highlights and shadows for more subtle changes in the details of the photo. While the exposure changes the entire picture, the highlights tool brings back only the areas that are too bright and the shadows tool only the areas that are too dark. Adjust contrast if your image looks flat. Adjusting the contrast will bring depth into the photo and bring out the details. Again, do this little by little to get the effect you want. If the color needs adjusting use the “saturation” tool. As with all the others, a little can go a long way and over saturating can make your photo look garish. Lowering the saturation will take away color and give your photo a black and white look. Sharpen the photo using the sharpening tool to increase the contrast on the edges within the photo. This is the most important adjustment when you are editing to print a crisp, detailed photo. This is a powerful step so do a little at a time and don’t create halos by over sharpening. Over sharpening will also produce noise or a grainy look. Pull back the sharpening if you notice this. Depending on the editing application, you can also use a “reduce noise” tool to soften the photo.

PRINTING

Once you have your photo edited you are ready to choose a printer. You can of course print at home or use local printing at drugstores like CVS, Walmart or Walgreens. Shutterfly, Free Prints and Snapfish offer apps that make uploading straight from your phone very easy. . But, for the best results use a professional printing company like My Photopipe or National Photo Lab. These companies use different equipment, ensuring sharper images with accurate colors.

You will also want to think about sizing your image. Keeping the size of the image a standard will save you money when printing and framing your photo. The resolution for printing most smartphone photos will easily allow an 8X10 to 11X14 in excellent quality. Under certain circumstance you can certainly go larger and of course you can go smaller with the standard 4X6 or 5X7.

Your choice of paper is very important. If you want a high sheen choose a glossy paper. But bear in mind that a glossy paper will produce clear, vibrant photos but will also show any quality issues. A matte paper is a bit more forgiving. The professional companies might also offer choices including a metallic, satin or pearl finished paper. These each provide very different and dramatic looks to your photos.

Printing your photos does not have to be on paper. Canvas, metal and wood are offered by many printing companies. But that’s another story…..

For more in this series:

Free your photos part one: Five easy ways to liberate your photos from your devices

Free your photos part two: Additional tips and tricks for creating a photo book

Free your photos part three: Printing your smart phone photos

Comments

comments