Whether coming from a sedentary or active lifestyle, summer is a great time to jumpstart your physical fitness regime through Pilates. And the beauty of Pilates is that it goes with you, wherever summer may take you.

“If you’ve left your gym for the week, or your typical Pilates class and don’t have the usual equipment, you can still move and be active wherever you are,” says Dr. Karyn Staples of ProHealth Physical Therapy and Pilates Studio in Peachtree City. “Joseph Pilates created the matwork to be done wherever, whenever. That’s the foundation of the Pilates work.”

Whether you are being active on vacation or enjoying relaxation time, or doing things that you don’t ordinarily do like renting a bike or hiking, you can still stop and hold a plank for 30 seconds, do a side-bend stretch, stand on one leg, or go up and down the stairs rather than take the elevator.

“Doing things that maybe you wouldn’t be doing in your normal everyday activity allows you to be active,” Staples says.

“My favorite way to travel is to take a cruise, and we always make a point when we are on the ship to take the stairs over the elevator,” she says. “And then any time that we have an opportunity to take an excursion in a port we tend to see how far away is the town, and we’ll be walking back and forth rather than take the shuttle.”

This summer, Staples and her family will be venturing to Asia, where they’ve already arranged to take a cycling tour and a kayak adventure. She encourages clients to plan ahead, likewise, and to prioritize movement during and after vacation.

“We all have things that happen in our lives that puts us on the back burner. It’s important to take time for ourselves,” Staples says. “In the summer, we’ll have people say, “OK, I’m going to put something else into my day.’ And they’ll discover they like Pilates so much that they find time for it when the schedule gets back to normal.”

For someone who hasn’t exercised in awhile, Pilates at ProHealth is a good way to get active again, because you can start the movements where you are.

“There’s no expectation that you have to lift a certain weight or bend a certain way,” Staples says. “The reason Joseph Pilates created the equipment was to help people learn to move better. We meet the person where they are, and then build to the next level. There’s always a way to make it a little more challenging, to help that person progress a little further and make it a little harder. And then that person will say, “That was a really good workout’.”

Staples initially recommends at least two sessions a week.

“We have classes Mondays through Saturdays at various times of the day. We have group classes that are all small, six people at the most, and also opportunities to do private sessions. And then we have a transition package that allows for someone that’s coming in and maybe transitioning from physical therapy to Pilates or someone new to the Pilates environment.”

The transition package of three private sessions and two group classes is good for six weeks and costs $180.

Staples recalls one client in her 40s who drove by and noticed the sign on the new ProHealth building at 1777 Georgian Park.

“She had always heard about Pilates and wanted to try it,” Staples explains. “She was looking for something new, but felt nervous about it because she had some health concerns. But then walking in our doors, and knowing that there were physical therapists, she felt comfortable.”

This particular client signed up for the transition package, taking her three private lessons within a week and a half, followed by the group classes, Staples says. Going forward she decided she really liked the one-on-one attention and wanted to continue private lessons.

ProHealth Physical Therapy and Pilates Studio is located at 1777 Georgian Park in Peachtree City. To schedule Physical Therapy or a Private Pilates lesson, call ProHealth at 770-487-1931. Or visit prohealthga.com.

