During the holidays, Peppermint Mocha is listed as the #1 favorite drink in coffee shops in the United States and England. Peppermint Mocha started as a seasonal flavor at Starbucks, but it was so popular that customers petitioned the company to serve it year round. December 3 is National Peppermint Latte Day.

Candy canes are one of the most common peppermint-flavored candies. The red and white striped stick candies are associated with Santa and the holiday season. For this reason, the traditional peppermint flavor was a natural choice for a holiday drink.

Peppermint is a hybrid mint, a cross between watermint and spearmint. Indigenous to Europe and the Middle East, the plant is now widely spread and cultivated in many regions of the world. It is used alone or infused with other herbs to make tea.

Peppermint Mocha latte is typically made of Espresso, steamed milk, mocha sauce and peppermint flavored syrup. Those versions are bit more complicated to make than this much simpler, easy to make recipe which is every bit as yummy!



Brewed coffee

1 cup half and half

⅓ cup dark chocolate chips

¼-1/2 tsp peppermint extract

In a small pan, heat the half and half over medium heat. Whisk often so it doesn't burn Once hot, stir in chocolate chips. Continue stirring until they are completely melted. Turn off heat and add peppermint extract. Pour mug about ¾ full with coffee and add half and half mixture to taste. Top with whip cream and candy.

