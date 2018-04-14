When faced with simple, casual dessert options I always go to bar cookies. Bar cookies easily spread into baking dishes, cook evenly and can be cut into any size treat you desire. These Pecan Pie Bars are my go to bars for fancy fast cookies.

Great for Thanksgiving time but anytime to celebrate Georgia’s great pecan heritage. This makes a lot of cookies and they freeze well. This favorite is adapted from Allrecipes.com.

I always use parchment paper in my pans of bar cookies, which makes them easy to lift and place them on cooling racks. If you don’t have parchment paper, use greased foil.



Author: Nancy Jaworski Cuisine: Southern Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients 3 cups all-purpose flour

½ cup white sugar

½ tsp. salt

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

4 eggs

1 ½ cups light corn syrup

¾ cup brown sugar

¾ cup white sugar

3 Tbsp. melted butter

1 Tbsp. pure vanilla

2 ½ cups coarsely chopped pecans Instructions Preheat oven to 350. Lightly grease a 10x15 inch jelly roll pan. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, ½ cup white sugar, and salt. Cut in 1 cup butter until the mixture appears to be coarse crumbs. Evenly sprinkle mixture on the prepared pan and press in firmly. Bake for 20 minutes in preheated oven. While the crust is baking, prepare the filling. In a large bowl mix together eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, white sugar, 3 Tbsp melted butter and vanilla until smooth. Stir in the chopped pecans. Spread filling evenly on hot crust. Return to the oven for 25 minutes or until set. Let cool completely before cutting into desired bar sizes. 3.4.3177

