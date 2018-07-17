A popular trend in art is paint pouring. It is the perfect painting method for the lazy days of summer… just mix, pour, sit back, and go with the flow! Paint pouring will help you set a colorful, whimsical, summer table. It may also be used on canvas to create beautiful art and used to create unique, colorful furniture. Watch this video to see how it is done!

SUPPLIES:

Liquitex Pouring Medium

Acrylic Paint

Clear Glass Plates

Disposable Cups

Stir Stick or Plastic Spoon

Plastic To Cover Work Surface

Jars or Cans

Scissors

INSTRUCTIONS:

Cover your work surface with plastic. Mix ¼ cup of pouring medium to approximately 1 tablespoon of acrylic paint in disposable cups. Use a stir stick or plastic spoon to mix thoroughly. Once all the colors have been mixed, begin pouring the paint mixture onto the bottom side of the plates. Tilt the plate back and forth to blend the colors. Place the plate onto a jar or can. The paint will continue to flow and drip off the edges of the plate. Allow to dry completely. Trim the dried drips from the edges of the plates with scissors.

Comments

comments