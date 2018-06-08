Ozemeyi Egure, age 18, pretty much does it all—and she does all of it well. During her first three years at Fayette County High, Ozemeyi participated in dual enrollment at Georgia Military College, completing her courses there with a 4.0 GPA. This year, she completed a year of dual enrollment at Southern Crescent Technical college to pursue a Certified Nursing Assistant Certification, which she earned, along with her high school diploma (with honors), in May. Since January, she’s been interning at Piedmont Fayette Hospital through work-based learning. This fall, she’ll enter college as a sophomore to pursue a nursing degree.

She also played on the varsity basketball team all four years of high school, and spent three years throwing shot put and discus for varsity track and field. Plus, she was in Key club, was president of the school Photography Club, and a member of the National Society of Honors School Scholars. She’s also an amateur photographer and mentors young children through her church. She feels taking care of and teaching others is her gift and it’s one she absolutely loves pursuing.

“ No matter the obstacles and challenges that come your way, never lose focus. Determine to finish and hold on to your dream.”

Ozemeyi plans to become an OB-GYN nurse practitioner and eventually wants a career, house, husband, and five children—plus “maybe a dog.”

