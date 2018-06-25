This is the time of the year to pick up one of nature’s perfect treats: BERRIES!

Here are some healthy ways to enjoy the amazing antioxidant-loaded little gems.

This is my summertime version of oatmeal. This can be adjusted any way you want. I love mine just like this! I make ahead for a whole week and keep them in canning jars in the fridge for a no-fix breakfast.





Print Overnight Blueberry Chia Oatmeal Author: My Chef Nancy Recipe type: Breakfast Ingredients 1 cup old fashioned rolled oats (not instant)

½ cup coconut milk

½ cup almond milk

1-2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

1 tsp. vanilla extract

pinch of salt

1 cup fresh blueberries

Additional Toppings (optional)

fresh blueberries

chia seeds

Combine oats, milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, salt and maple syrup in a large bowl. Stir together until well combined. Fold in fresh blueberries. Transfer to two 8-ounce bowls or jars, cover, and chill in the refrigerator at least four hours, or overnight. When ready, top with desired toppings and enjoy!

