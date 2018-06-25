Fayette Woman

Overnight Blueberry Chia Oatmeal

This is the time of the year to pick up one of nature’s perfect treats: BERRIES!

Here are some healthy ways to enjoy the amazing antioxidant-loaded  little gems.

This is my summertime version of oatmeal. This can be adjusted any way you want. I love mine just like this! I make ahead for a whole week and keep them in canning jars in the fridge for a no-fix breakfast.

 

Overnight Blueberry Chia Oatmeal
Ingredients
  • 1 cup old fashioned rolled oats (not instant)
  • ½ cup coconut milk
  • ½ cup almond milk
  • 1-2 Tbsp. maple syrup
  • 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • Additional Toppings (optional)
  • fresh blueberries
  • chia seeds
  • shredded coconut
Instructions
  1. Combine oats, milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, salt and maple syrup in a large bowl. Stir together until well combined. Fold in fresh blueberries.
  2. Transfer to two 8-ounce bowls or jars, cover, and chill in the refrigerator at least four hours, or overnight.
  3. When ready, top with desired toppings and enjoy!

 

