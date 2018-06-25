This is the time of the year to pick up one of nature’s perfect treats: BERRIES!
Here are some healthy ways to enjoy the amazing antioxidant-loaded little gems.
This is my summertime version of oatmeal. This can be adjusted any way you want. I love mine just like this! I make ahead for a whole week and keep them in canning jars in the fridge for a no-fix breakfast.
Overnight Blueberry Chia Oatmeal
Author: My Chef Nancy
Recipe type: Breakfast
Ingredients
- 1 cup old fashioned rolled oats (not instant)
- ½ cup coconut milk
- ½ cup almond milk
- 1-2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- pinch of salt
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- Additional Toppings (optional)
- fresh blueberries
- chia seeds
- shredded coconut
Instructions
- Combine oats, milk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, salt and maple syrup in a large bowl. Stir together until well combined. Fold in fresh blueberries.
- Transfer to two 8-ounce bowls or jars, cover, and chill in the refrigerator at least four hours, or overnight.
- When ready, top with desired toppings and enjoy!
3.4.3177
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.