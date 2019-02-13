Research published in the “Journal of the American Medical Association” showed eating seafood 2-3 times per week can improve brain, eye, heart and prenatal health.

Eating healthy isn’t always easy, and when your family is rushing around in the evenings it can seem like a daunting task to put a well-balanced, nutritious meal on the table.

However, cooking at home with a lean protein you can feel good about serving, like seafood, is one way to serve up quick, good-for-you meals. In fact, one-third of people surveyed reported they increased their fish consumption at home last year, according to Datassential.

Research published in the “Journal of the American Medical Association” showed eating seafood 2-3 times per week can improve brain, eye, heart and prenatal health. Seafood also provides unique health benefits as one of the best sources for omega-3 fatty acids, which are healthy fats essential to human health and development.

As only one out of 10 Americans meets the Dietary Guidelines recommendation of two servings of seafood per week, National Seafood Month is a great time to incorporate more seafood into you and your family’s meals. Check out these tips from the Seafood Nutrition Partnership:

Make a game plan or meal plan for the week to figure out when you can incorporate seafood into your meals.

Stock up on canned and frozen seafood at the grocery store and keep an eye out for sales or coupons.

Make easy swaps, like using white fish or shrimp in tacos instead of beef or a salmon patty instead of a burger patty.

Try doubling recipes so you only have to cook it once but can reap the benefits of eating seafood twice in one week.

Use kitchen gadgets like slow cookers and pressure cookers to prepare seafood-based meals in a pinch.

For recipes, ideas and inspiration for eating seafood at least two times per week, visit seafoodnutrition.org or follow #Seafood2xWk on social media.



Print One Pan Fish Dish Recipe courtesy of Michael-Ann Rowe on behalf of the Seafood Nutrition Partnership Author: Nancy Jaworski Cuisine: seafood Recipe type: Main Serves: 4 Prep time: 10 mins Cook time: 20 mins Total time: 30 mins Ingredients ⅛ cup canola oil

¼ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 medium onion, quartered

2 cups broccoli florets

1 lemon, half sliced and half juiced, divided

kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground pepper, to taste

1 pound white fish (such as snapper, grouper, flounder or barramundi)

4 tablespoons olive oil

fresh rosemary sprigs (optional) Instructions In pan over medium heat, heat canola oil about 1 minute. Add tomatoes, onions and broccoli to pan; cook 5 minutes, uncovered. Drizzle lemon juice over vegetables and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Place fish on top of vegetables in center of pan and place two lemon slices on top of fish. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste. Cover pan and cook on medium heat 10-12 minutes depending on thickness of fish. Drizzle olive oil over fish and top with rosemary, if desired, before serving. 3.4.3177

