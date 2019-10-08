Meatless Monday has been around for a while and we are embracing the need to reduce meats in our diet. Now we are challenged with the next step. Our doctors are saying more plant based foods are best.
Here are some easy and tasty ways to add more plant based power!
No Cook Black Bean Salad: I taught this recipe to a recent Piedmont Woman’s Heart Health cooking class at ALO Farms, an aquaponic garden full of fresh greens, herbs and micro greens in Peachtree City. This is one of the most exciting spots to come to Fayette County. It is located at 150 Huddleston Road in the same strip as Line Creek Brewery. It’s just a little storefront, so don’t miss it. I recommend using their greens in this salad – and all salads!
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- 1 medium ripe avocado,
- pitted and roughly chopped
- ¼ cup cilantro leaves
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- ( I used Branch& Vine Cilantro and Roasted Onion)
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 8 cups mixed salad greens
- 2 medium ears corn, kernels removed, or
- 2 cups frozen corn, thawed and patted dry
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 (15-oz.) can black beans, rinsed
- Place sliced onion in a medium bowl and cover with cold water. Chill for 1-2 hours if possible. Combine avocado, cilantro, lime juice, oil, garlic and salt in a mini food processor. Process, scraping down the sides as needed, until smooth and creamy.
- Just before serving, combine salad greens, corn, tomatoes and beans in a large bowl. Drain the onions and add to the bowl, along with the avocado dressing. Toss to coat.