Meatless Monday has been around for a while and we are embracing the need to reduce meats in our diet. Now we are challenged with the next step. Our doctors are saying more plant based foods are best.

Here are some easy and tasty ways to add more plant based power!

No Cook Black Bean Salad: I taught this recipe to a recent Piedmont Woman’s Heart Health cooking class at ALO Farms, an aquaponic garden full of fresh greens, herbs and micro greens in Peachtree City. This is one of the most exciting spots to come to Fayette County. It is located at 150 Huddleston Road in the same strip as Line Creek Brewery. It’s just a little storefront, so don’t miss it. I recommend using their greens in this salad – and all salads!

Try these recipes too:

Roast Tomato Basil Soup

Braised Rosemary White Beans

Eggplant, Tomato and Chickpea Stew

Plant Powered Chili “Cheese” Dip



