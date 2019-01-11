Parents and their students are invited to step out this winter to attend a STEP (Systematic Training for Effective Parenting) workshop on Tuesday nights in Peachtree City.

This evidence-based, free parenting program helps parents learn effective ways to relate to their children. By identifying the purposes of children’s behavior, STEP helps parents learn how to encourage cooperative behavior in their children, and how not to reinforce unacceptable behaviors. The program also helps parents change dysfunctional and destructive relationships with their children by offering concrete alternatives to ineffective methods of discipline and control.

Facilitator Dr. Jason Snow will guide parents through eight weeks of interactive lessons, each 1.5 hours in length. These lessons include information on understanding child behavior, parent behavior, positive listening, giving encouragement, development of a child’s responsibilities and confidence, consequences, and family meetings. Parents engage in discussions, role-plays and share personal experiences.

Former parent and student participants have raved about what they have learned through the STEP program with Dr. Snow. One parent commented, “I thought the course was extremely helpful in many areas dealing with parenting, teaching and life relationships.” Another parent said, “Dr. Snow’s presentation style and demeanor are excellent. It is a relaxed atmosphere, but not lax at all.”

Students echo the same sentiments about the program. “I came in skeptical, but left amazed and educated,” one student commented. Other students said, “I learned how to deal with anger problems,” and “Dr. Snow is really great, he explained everything and held my attention.”

The free classes will meet Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at J.C. Booth Middle (250 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City) beginning January 22, 2019, continuing for eight weeks through March 19 (due to winter break, there will not be a class on February 19).

The workshop is open to all Fayette County parents and their students.

Although participation is free, there is limited space, so parents are encouraged to register early to reserve their seats. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Fayette County Public School System’s website, www.fcboe.org. Click on the “Programs” tab at the top, and then select the “Student Assistance Services CARE” link from the dropdown menu.

Childcare will not be available; enrollments will not be accepted after the third night of class.

