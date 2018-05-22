This is your son when she was a girl of thirteen
Another adolescent in a public school machine
She sat in the front, not the least bit cool
It was his class that made her love school
He was the teacher that helped everyone belong
Days at the spinet teaching the songs
Inimitable moms raise a child who can teach
With permeating love that has profound generational reach
Her tassel turned on graduation day
Her lifesong had been changed in meaningful ways
Your son’s dedication to students is a pure reflection of you
Thank you, with love, to the mother we never knew
This is your son when she was destroyed
Sobbing in his office when her womb was now void
Tissues and tears, degrees on the wall
This most compassionate physician who was more than “on call”
Assurances, statistics, no answer for “Why?”
The obstetrician’s tightrope, when nature can’t be rectified
Just a year later, he delivered her joy
And handed to her a perfect baby boy
His devotion was motherhood, to shepherd well beings
To walk beside mothers, when the believing turns to seeing
Your son’s devotion to his patients, seeing them through
Is a reflection of steadfastness taught by the mother we never knew
This is your daughter with the best sense of humor
That somehow remained through your treatments and tumors
Laughter and optimism when the world seems crazed
A true best friend to keep the rest of your days
It is true honor to be your daughter’s friend
There’s no one else like her, she’s truly a godsend
Dropping everything to be by someone’s side
Buckling up and going along for the ride
A hand-in-hand friend, with no sign of white gloves
Her kind-heartedness comes from your beloved love
From the stories told, she’s the next generation of you
Passed down is the heart from the mother we never knew
This is your daughter who gave her a chance
Offering opportunities to grow and advance
A petite stature, a wealth of knowledge in her sling
Encouraging her team under her influential wings
Expecting upward progress, not unrelenting perfection
Offering great advice when she needed career direction
Truth in teamwork, not blunder and blame
Success under her leadership was never a zero-sum game
Some of life’s bosses inspire and bless
She was a catalyst toward the trajectory of success
With always the choice to cave or pull through
Leadership and inspiration from the mother we never knew
This is your last born, your sugar dumpling of a son
With a capacity to love that outweighs a ton
He keeps your pictures, but his reminiscence is his balm
What remains is timeless love and respect for his mom
You’ve given him the reason for why a loving man should be
Dedicated to his wife, loving unconditionally
Endings, beginnings, you were gone before they met
Wishing she could have met you is her only regret
Now she wears his ring, which leaves her in awe
So grateful to the memory who is her mother-in-law
Perhaps you were watching when your son said “I do”
Thank you for your wisdom, sweet mother we never knew
These are the people who enter our lives
When we become students, patients, friends, employees, or wives
People come and go, but one thing is for certain
They are who they are because of a woman behind the curtain
The endless nights fueling dreams, birthday candles aglow
They are the wellsprings for their children meandering through their growth
And as time shall turn the page, a mother’s love changes
Even into adulthood as the priority rearranges
So thank you to the moms who poured all the very best
Into their precious children before they left the nest
Influencing their world, bearing the finest essences of you
Thank you, please hear this “thank you,”
to the mothers we never knew
