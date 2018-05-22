This is your son when she was a girl of thirteen

Another adolescent in a public school machine

She sat in the front, not the least bit cool

It was his class that made her love school

He was the teacher that helped everyone belong

Days at the spinet teaching the songs

Inimitable moms raise a child who can teach

With permeating love that has profound generational reach

Her tassel turned on graduation day

Her lifesong had been changed in meaningful ways

Your son’s dedication to students is a pure reflection of you

Thank you, with love, to the mother we never knew

This is your son when she was destroyed

Sobbing in his office when her womb was now void

Tissues and tears, degrees on the wall

This most compassionate physician who was more than “on call”

Assurances, statistics, no answer for “Why?”

The obstetrician’s tightrope, when nature can’t be rectified

Just a year later, he delivered her joy

And handed to her a perfect baby boy

His devotion was motherhood, to shepherd well beings

To walk beside mothers, when the believing turns to seeing

Your son’s devotion to his patients, seeing them through

Is a reflection of steadfastness taught by the mother we never knew

This is your daughter with the best sense of humor

That somehow remained through your treatments and tumors

Laughter and optimism when the world seems crazed

A true best friend to keep the rest of your days

It is true honor to be your daughter’s friend

There’s no one else like her, she’s truly a godsend

Dropping everything to be by someone’s side

Buckling up and going along for the ride

A hand-in-hand friend, with no sign of white gloves

Her kind-heartedness comes from your beloved love

From the stories told, she’s the next generation of you

Passed down is the heart from the mother we never knew

This is your daughter who gave her a chance

Offering opportunities to grow and advance

A petite stature, a wealth of knowledge in her sling

Encouraging her team under her influential wings

Expecting upward progress, not unrelenting perfection

Offering great advice when she needed career direction

Truth in teamwork, not blunder and blame

Success under her leadership was never a zero-sum game

Some of life’s bosses inspire and bless

She was a catalyst toward the trajectory of success

With always the choice to cave or pull through

Leadership and inspiration from the mother we never knew

This is your last born, your sugar dumpling of a son

With a capacity to love that outweighs a ton

He keeps your pictures, but his reminiscence is his balm

What remains is timeless love and respect for his mom

You’ve given him the reason for why a loving man should be

Dedicated to his wife, loving unconditionally

Endings, beginnings, you were gone before they met

Wishing she could have met you is her only regret

Now she wears his ring, which leaves her in awe

So grateful to the memory who is her mother-in-law

Perhaps you were watching when your son said “I do”

Thank you for your wisdom, sweet mother we never knew

These are the people who enter our lives

When we become students, patients, friends, employees, or wives

People come and go, but one thing is for certain

They are who they are because of a woman behind the curtain

The endless nights fueling dreams, birthday candles aglow

They are the wellsprings for their children meandering through their growth

And as time shall turn the page, a mother’s love changes

Even into adulthood as the priority rearranges

So thank you to the moms who poured all the very best

Into their precious children before they left the nest

Influencing their world, bearing the finest essences of you

Thank you, please hear this “thank you,”

to the mothers we never knew

Comments

comments