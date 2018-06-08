If you’re looking for a terrific young woman in STEM role model, Morgan Gibbs is it. Morgan, who grew up in Peachtree City and graduated from UGA in December, was a member of the UGA Student Affiliates of the American Chemical Society (SAACS), where she served as Kids ‘n’ Chem chair, vice president, and then president. Through the organization, she volunteered weekly at local Athens area elementary schools to show kids interactive, educational science experiments. She also co-authored two research articles, was twice awarded the CURO Assistantship, and won a Goldwater Scholarship—the top award for undergraduates in the sciences nationwide.

In addition, Morgan completed summer research internships at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the National Institutes of Health; received the Zell Miller, Charter, and National Merit scholarships; and was a member of Blue Key and Phi Beta Kappa Honor Societies.

Morgan has played trombone for 12 years, and also played on the UGA basketball and volleyball teams. She loves cooking, exercise classes, and spending time in local state parks.

“Don’t be afraid to go into a field dominated by men. Chances are, that field could be influenced greatly by a woman like you!”

This fall, she’ll attend UNC to earn a Ph.D. in a biomedical science field. She hopes to work in drug development and discovery at a university or large research organization.

