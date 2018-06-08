Mikeila McQueston, age 20, is already making a name for herself. She’s written more than 120 compositions, her choral works have been performed by the St. Alban’s Chapel Choir and other groups, and her flute and piano duet, “Archimedes’ Principle,” debuted last month. She recently finished her first film score for an original animated short film.

This summer, she’ll be an apprentice artist with the Varna International Opera Academy in Bulgaria, where she’ll sing the role of Une pastourelle in L’enfant et les Sortilèges, First Nursemaid in Street Scene, and Lolette in La Rondine. She’ll also be in the chorus for the Beethoven Mass in C Major and the Bach Magnificat.

“Do what you love, but be flexible and keep an open mind because you never know what opportunities are going to come your way!”

A sophomore double major in vocal performance and music composition at Louisiana State University, she’s been featured as a soloist in numerous churches across the South and has been a member of several prestigious choirs. She’s performed dozens of roles with companies including Opéra Louisiane, LSU A Cappella Choir, LSU Opera, and Opera in the Ozarks.

Mikeila plans to earn a master’s in vocal or opera performance and would like to live abroad and have a career singing in Europe at some point. She’s also like to found an online publishing company.

