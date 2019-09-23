Mexican Pasta Salad

Pasta has gotten a very bad name lately. It normally is high in carbs and light on nutrition, but it is just so satisfying!

We are using the totally healthy chickpea pasta here. Make sure not to overcook the pasta. It will fall apart completely if too well done. Make this recipe yours. Add more pepper sauce if you enjoy it. We normally go for 2 Tbsp. of the adobo sauce in the dressing. Taste and adjust.

Here are some more healthy versions of pasta dishes. Lots of new pastas on the market have increased protein, fiber, whole grains and some even made out of lentils and chickpeas!

Spaghetti and Roast Tomato Sauce

Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Lasagna Revisited

I find that I can use half the pasta in a dish and double up on the veggies. A spiralizer really helps in shredding veggies for pasta dishes.



