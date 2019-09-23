Mexican Pasta Salad

Pasta has gotten a very bad name lately. It normally is high in carbs and light on nutrition, but it is just so satisfying!
We are using the totally healthy chickpea pasta here. Make sure not to overcook the pasta. It will fall apart completely if too well done. Make this recipe yours. Add more pepper sauce if you enjoy it. We normally go for 2 Tbsp. of the adobo sauce in the dressing. Taste and adjust.
Here are some more healthy versions of pasta dishes. Lots of new pastas on the market have increased protein, fiber, whole grains and some even made out of lentils and chickpeas!
I find that I can use half the pasta in a dish and double up on the veggies. A spiralizer really helps in shredding veggies for pasta dishes.
- 1 - 8 oz box of Chickpea Rotini Pasta
- 2 cobs of corn (or 2 cups frozen and thawed corn)
- 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
- 1 – 15 oz. can of black beans, drained and rinsed
- ¼ cup minced red onion
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 green pepper, minced
- 1 avocado, diced
- ½ – 1 jalapeño, finely minced
- Chipotle Lime Dressing
- ½ cup full-fat Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup fresh squeezed lime juice
- ¼ cup avocado oil
- 1 Tbsp. adobo sauce or more to taste (the sauce that comes in cans of chipotle peppers)
- 1 tsp. sea salt
- 1 tsp. oregano
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the 2 cobs of corn and the Chickpea Rotini Pasta to the pot and cook for 7-9 minutes, or until the pasta is al dente. Remove the corn from the pot then drain the pasta with a colander and rinse it under cold running water. Cut the kernels from the cobs of corn.
- While the pasta is cooking, whisk all of the dressing ingredients together.
- Place the cooked and cooled pasta, corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, red onion, cilantro, green pepper, avocado, and jalapeno in a large salad bowl. Pour the dressing over the top and toss to mix everything together.