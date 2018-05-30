Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Mexican Burrito Bowl

Leave a Comment

Buritto bowl

Let’s put Mexico in a bowl. ou can even use tortilla chips as your base with this burrito bowl. Add tomatoes, jicama, bell peppers, whatever you have. Delish!

It seems like “bowls” are the new casseroles, but lighter and fresher.  These are the new classic all-in-one bowl lunch or dinner. Call them Buddha bowls, poke bowls, burrito bowls or you-name-it bowls.

We love to add grains, fresh raw vegetables and lean protein to our bowls and top with a drizzle of lots of flavor. You can start with any grain, pasta, or rice you would like.  Add in roasted, sautéed or raw veggies. Then add meats, tofu, or beans for some protein. Nuts or seeds are a great textural addition. Imagine the type of food you like and create a bowl!

 

 

Print
Mexican Burrito Bowl
Let’s put Mexico in a bowl. You can even use tortilla chips as your base with this dish. Add tomatoes, jicama, bell peppers, whatever you have. Delish!
Cuisine: Mexican
Ingredients
  • 2 cups Brown Rice, cooked
  • 2 avocados, sliced
  • 3 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups black beans, cooked
  • 8 ounces cooked chicken, shredded coarsely
  • 2 Tbsp. Lime Juice, fresh
  • 2 Tbsp. Olive Oil, I used Branch & Vine Chipotle Olive Oil
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh chopped cilantro
  • Hot Sauce to taste
  • 1 lime, cut in wedges
Instructions
  1. In 4 bowls, divide the rice, avocados, radishes, black beans and chicken. Combine lime juice, olive oil, cilantro and hot sauce to taste. Drizzle over bowls. Add lime wedge to each bowl for optional squeezing.

