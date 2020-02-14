Melanie Denney-Haas is new publisher of Fayette Woman

In purchasing the magazine, Mèlanie’s excited about supporting women and organizations in the area in profound ways. She plans to continue the legacy the magazine has built by publishing 216 issues which highlight the amazing stories of women in Fayette County since its founding in 2001.

“I’m looking forward to carrying on the Fayette Woman legacy with the deepest love in my heart for the community and helping others to shine.” With the acquisition of the magazine, I plan to continue providing a platform to empower women. I have always embraced this role and jumped at the chance to step into the owner/publisher role of the magazine.”

Former publisher Joyce Beverly is pleased to see the magazine in the hands of an owner who is intimately familiar with the local community and whose goal is to spotlight and encourage people whose journeys make a difference in the lives of others.

“Publishing Fayette Woman has been the most rewarding work of my life, a true joy,” Joyce says. “I’m so happy to be able to give our faithful audience a visionary who will care about them as much as we have.”

The sale is effective immediately with plans to publish the next edition in April.