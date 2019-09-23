Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Don't Pass Up the PASTA!
Pasta has gotten a very bad name lately. It normally is high in carbs and light on nutrition, but it is just so satisfying!
This dish can be served as a light main dish lunch or dinner, or as a side dish. I love taking this refreshing salad to a potluck.
Here are some healthy versions of pasta dishes. Lots of new pastas on the market have increased protein, fiber, whole grains and some even made out of lentils and chickpeas!
Spaghetti and Roast Tomato Sauce
I find that I can use half the pasta in a dish and double up on the veggies. A spiralizer really helps in shredding veggies for pasta dishes.
TIPS FOR SLICING GRAPE TOMATOES: Select two plastic lids the same size. Place grape tomatoes (or grapes for that matter) on the bottom lid. Top with the second lid. With a sharp knife, cut horizontally through the grape tomatoes to create perfectly halved tomatoes quickly.
- 1 cup whole wheat orzo, cooked according to package instructions and cooled completely
- 2 cups cucumber diced
- 2 cup cherry tomatoes halved
- 2 cup chickpeas, drained
- ¼ cup minced red onion
- ¼ cup sun-dried tomato, finely chopped
- ½ cup feta cheese crumbled
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ½ cup kalamata olives, sliced
- 4 Tbsp. olive oil
- (I used Milanese Gremolata from B&V)
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- (I use Branch & Vine Pinot Noir)
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp. Tuscan Farmhouse Herb Blend (Branch & Vine)
- Place the orzo pasta, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, red onion, sun-dried tomato, parsley, olives, and feta cheese in a large bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic, and the herb blend.
- Pour the dressing over the pasta mixture. Toss to coat, then serve.