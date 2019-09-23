Mediterranean Orzo Salad

Don't Pass Up the PASTA!

Pasta has gotten a very bad name lately. It normally is high in carbs and light on nutrition, but it is just so satisfying!

This dish can be served as a light main dish lunch or dinner, or as a side dish. I love taking this refreshing salad to a potluck.

Here are some healthy versions of pasta dishes. Lots of new pastas on the market have increased protein, fiber, whole grains and some even made out of lentils and chickpeas!

Spaghetti and Roast Tomato Sauce

Lasagna Revisited

Mexican Pasta Salad

I find that I can use half the pasta in a dish and double up on the veggies. A spiralizer really helps in shredding veggies for pasta dishes.

TIPS FOR SLICING GRAPE TOMATOES: Select two plastic lids the same size. Place grape tomatoes (or grapes for that matter) on the bottom lid. Top with the second lid. With a sharp knife, cut horizontally through the grape tomatoes to create perfectly halved tomatoes quickly.

