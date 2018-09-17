Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

You are here: Home / Your Life / Career / Marie Thomas

Marie Thomas

· by · Leave a Comment

Share/Save
Marie Thomas

Marie Thomas
Fayette Woman Cover Photographer for 91 issues.

Marie Thomas has been capturing the beauty of Fayette women for eight years. Her first cover, featuring Pam Reid, was published in December of 2010. Her work has become so well-known and appreciated in Fayette County that she is known as “THE” Marie Thomas.

A native of L.A., Marie began as a fashion photographer and worked with names like Tyra Banks, Toni Braxton, and former President Jimmy Carter. After moving to Atlanta, she was able to pursue photography full-time and began working with music industry giants like L.A. Reid and Jermaine Dupri. Her work has been featured on Fox 5’s Wednesday’s Child and in Ebony, Cosmopolitan, Essence, Atlanta Magazine, and other national and regional publications.

“It’s impossible to overstate the importance of Marie’s artistry to our brand,” Joyce Beverly says. “She’s an absolute treasure.”

Marie Thomas

Marie has a gift of helping you feel comfortable in your own skin! She’s such a joy to work with- Alice Reeves- June 2016

 

 

 

Share/Save

Comments

comments

Speak Your Mind

More recent articles

Ageless Wellness: How Platelet Rich Plasma may help you look younger

Counterpane’s Teacher’s Perspective on Education

How to help your child pay for college

Cutting Flower Gardens

Indian Gobhi