Makeup BFFs You’ll Want to Wear Together

Do you ever just feel like a sparkling, better version of yourself when you’re with your best friend? Some makeup products are the same way. Pair them up with another product and—boom—their effectiveness is amplified. These makeup BFFs work together to make you look even better.

Color-Corrector and Concealer

If you have dark circles under your eyes, you may have noticed that your concealer just doesn’t do the trick on its own. In some cases, that area can look gray or green after layering your carefully selected concealer shade on top.

That’s where color correctors come in. The pink (for lighter skin tones) and peach (for deeper skin tones) ones from Urban Decay’s Color Correcting Fluid line ($29.00, UrbanDecay.com) brighten the area and balance out the undertones. When you apply your concealer over it, it doesn’t have to work as hard and blends the undereye area with your skin more easily. Overall effect: You look much more refreshed!

Black and Shimmering Jewel-Toned Eyeshadows

Use a stiff, angled brush to apply a dark black shadow along your lash line. Smudge it into the roots of the lashes as much as possible instead of just tracing above the lash line like you normally would.

Wipe the leftover shadow off of the brush and then dip it into a sparkling jewel-toned shade (deep turquoise, emerald, and amethyst work especially well) and apply it directly on top of the black eyeshadow.

This technique still adds the darkness and depth that make your lashes appear thicker, but it doesn’t take up a lot of lid space. It gives your look a little something extra that people won’t quite be able to put their finger on.

Concealer and Setting Powder

There’s nothing worse than thinking your undereye area is concealed and then noticing that your concealer has vanished after a few hours. Set it with a powder, but not just any setting powder. It needs to be finely-milled and, ideally, light-reflecting, so it can brighten your eye area without getting stuck in fine lines. Regular setting powders can settle in a way that shows you lines you didn’t even know had. Use a fan brush (a fluffy dome-shaped one will work, too!) to apply it.

Try the Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Setting Powder for Under Eyes ($28.00, Sephora) or the Too Faced Peach Perfect Mattifying Setting Powder ($15.00 for a mini size or $33.00 for the full size at Sephora).

Brow Pencil and Lighter-Than-Your-Skin Eyeshadow

So you’ve mastered the art of filling in and shaping your brows, but you feel like they could use a little something extra. Giving them a boost (and looking more awake and polished in the process) is as simple as tracing just under the arch with a shadow that’s a little lighter than your skin tone. If there’s an obvious edge once you’ve applied it, diffuse it along the bottom with a small, fluffy brush.

A shade with subtle light-reflecting properties will be perfect, though mattes can work, too. Avoid extreme shimmer because that will draw more attention to the product itself than the lifted appearance your eye area has.

Liquid Liner and Mascara

Try Stila Stay All Day Liquid Liner ($22.00, Ulta) and a couple of coats of L’Oreal Lash Paradise (Target, $8.99) for the perfect winged liner and lush lashes combo. This combination will give the illusion of thick, long lashes without the fuss of using glue and tweezers to apply a false set and can take you from daytime to nighttime makeup. All you’ll have to do is reapply your blush or bronzer and change your lip color. The dark-winged liner and mascara combination is a classic that can go anywhere, anytime

Highlighter and Blush

This seems like an obvious one, but you can breathe new life into a matte blush by layering it on top of your favorite highlighting liquid or powder. Get a lit-from-within glow by layering the two and then finish off by strategically using the highlighting product on other high points of the face.

While any of these products will work fine alone, using them in tandem makes the effect even more stunning. None of these pairings create an exceptionally dramatic look, so they’re suitable for work, weekends, or evenings out.