Bask in the beauty of Mother Nature alongside Mom this Mother’s Day and enjoy the springtime scenery on display at Georgia’s state parks. Show Mom a day unlike any other with a Mother’s Day extravaganza provided by a plethora of unique amenities available to guests. Below are eight ideas for a memorable Mother’s Day that will make outdoorsy moms smile. To find more family friendly outings, visit GaStateParks.org.

Go On An Adventure

If Mom likes a thrill, try something new and adventurous. Choose from archery classes, geocaching, kayaking, stand-up paddleboard classes, ziplining, horseback riding or even mountain biking. Many parks offer rentals and classes for all abilities. Check explore.GaStateParks.org/events and GaStateParks.org/ParkActivities to find something that will get Mom’s heart racing.

Sightsee from the Falls

Get those steps in for a view worth writing home about. Travel with Mom to one of the many state parks with waterfalls that offer jaw dropping views and the perfect backdrop for photos. Venture to the overlooks at Tallulah Gorge State Park, Amicalola Falls State Park, Cloudland Canyon State Park and more, to snap a frame-worthy photo with Mom. Plan before you go and learn about some of Georgia’s most buzzworthy waterfalls here gastateparks.org/hiking

Join a Club with Mom

Why limit Mother’s Day to just a day? Pick up a new hobby with Mom and join one of Georgia State Park’s quest challenges. From Canyon Climbers Club, to the Muddy Spokes Club, Park Paddlers Club and Tails on Trails Dog-Walking Club, there is something for every mom, regardless of outdoor skill level or interest. Make it a goal to complete an activity a month to recreate Mother’s Day all year long. GaStateParks.org/ParkClubs.

Picnic in the Park

Give Mom a break from packing lunches by packing a picnic basket just for her. All of Georgia’s State Parks have picnic tables with pretty views. This is the perfect gift for families on a budget since picnic tables are free and parking is just $5. Larger families can rent enclosed group shelters or open-air shelters for an all-day potluck or family reunion. Find a picnic spot near you at at GaStateParks.org/map.

Go “Glamping”

Adventurous moms will get a thrill out of “glamping” in a yurt. Six Georgia State Parks offer these accommodations which are like a combination between a tent and a cabin. After toasting s’mores by the campfire, everyone will sleep cozy on soft beds inside, then wake to the sounds of songbirds outside. Reserve yurts, cabins or campsites at GaStateParks.org/reservations.

Stroll Through History

Is Mom a history buff? Georgia’s State Historic Sites offer not only a look into our past, but also educational walking trails. Explore the salt marsh around colonial Fort Morris, scout for wildlife at New Echota’s beaver pond or climb to the top of an ancient mound at Etowah. Not only will Mom learn about Georgia history, she’ll enjoy beautiful scenery as well. Discover Georgia’s historic sites at GaStateParks.org/map.

Take a Walk in the Woods

Keep an eye out for birds, butterflies and blooms while on a nature hike. Families can set out on their own along well-marked trails or join ranger-led hikes. Find stroller-friendly paved paths, lakeside loops and challenging treks at GaStateParks.org/ParkActivities. A calendar of ranger-led excursions is listed at explore. GeorgiaStateParks.org/events.

Gifts for Mom that Keep on Giving

If you can’t resist wrapping a present, consider a gift card, annual ParkPass or membership to Friends of Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites. Gift cards can be used on cabins, yurts, gift shops, kayak rental, bike rental, golf green fees, historic site admission and many other outdoor activities. Annual passes are $50 and provide free parking at more than 40 state parks. Friends membership begins at $55 and provides an annual pass plus additional discounts. Find details at GaStateParks.org andwww.FriendsofGaStateParks.org.

New to the Georgia State Parks & Historic sites website, guests can now purchase historic site annual passes online, making it even easier to pull off the perfect surprise for Mom. One pass covers all the historic sites’ admission and guarantees a day of fun for the entire family. GaStateParks.org/ThingsToKnow.

Photos courtesy of Georgia Department of Natural Resources

