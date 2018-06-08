Madison MacLaughlin, age 20, is well on her way to an exciting marketing career. Last month, she graduated a year early from Mississippi State University thanks to her dual-enrollment classes at McIntosh High School. At MSU, she made the President’s Scholar list, was a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, and belonged to Order of Omega, a Greek honor society. In April 2017, she was named “Marketing Student of the Year” and received a scholarship. And she’s attended the Women In Business Conference at Harvard University, the National Retail Federation Big Show in New York City, and the American Marketing Association Conference in New Orleans. She even served as the Coca-Cola Campus Ambassador at Mississippi State!

Madison loves to spend time with friends, experience different cultures, and try new foods. Her favorite experiences include skiing a black diamond in Keystone, Colorado, paragliding off a mountain in Switzerland, and hiking a waterfall in Hong Kong.

“Live your life without caring what others think of you and find something that makes you happy and use it to make others happy!”

This summer, Madison is interning in the strategic partnership marketing department of Coca-Cola headquarters in Atlanta and hopes to stay with the company afterward. She’d also like to complete an MBA soon. While she’s passionate about travel, eventually she’d like to raise a family here in Georgia.

